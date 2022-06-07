MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2022 will see Middlesex (MID) take on Hampshire (HAM) at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett on Tuesday, 7 June.

After a woeful start to their T20 Blast campaign, Hampshire finally got off the mark in their previous encounter against Sussex. The likes of James Vince and Ben McDermott powered Hampshire to a much-needed win and will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum. They now come across a talented Middlesex side who have blown hot and cold in the tournament. While their captain Stephen Eskinazi has been brilliant, personnel concerns, especially in the bowling department, has impacted their recent form. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for a cracking contest in Radlett.

MID vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Steve Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Greatwood, Jason Behrendorff and Toby Roland-Jones.

HAM XI

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Toby Albert, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Scott Currie and Mason Crane.

Match Details

MID vs HAM, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 7th June 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club is a good one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. There could be some swing available for the bowlers with the new ball, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. The spinners will need to vary their pace accordingly, with the batters likely to target the square boundaries. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MID vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott struck some form in his previous T20 Blast outing, scoring a blistering fifty against Sussex. The Aussie has been in decent form all year, even scoring some runs for the national side against Pakistan. Given his ability against both pace and spin, the Hampshire keeper should find a spot in your MID vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Joe Cracknell: Joe Cracknell, who was one of Middlesex's best players last season, has blown hot and cold this time around. However, his intent and range of shots hold him in good stead. With the Middlesex batter due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Martin Andersson: Martin Andersson provides the balance and depth in the Middlesex side with his all-round skills. While he is used as a floater with the bat, Andersson has taken up the new-ball duties on a few occasions to good effect. With Andersson in decent form, he can be backed to come good yet again.

Bowler

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis has been sensational for Hampshire, using his variations and experience brilliantly in death overs. Apart from his clever slower balls and pin-point yorkers, Ellis adds value with his batting as well. Given the conditions on offer, Ellis' skill-set is bound to come into play, making him a fine addition to your MID vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Steve Eskinazi (MID)

Ben McDermott (HAM)

Mason Crane (HAM)

Important stats for MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Steve Eskinazi - 187 runs in 5 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 37.40

Nathan Ellis - 4 wickets in 5 T20 Blast 2022 matches, ER: 6.71

Toby Roland-Jones - 9 wickets in 4 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 10.00

MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

MID vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Liam Dawson, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Jason Behrendorff, Mason Crane and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Joe Cracknell.

MID vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Max Holden, Tom Prest, Joe Cracknell, Liam Dawson, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Wood and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Martin Andersson.

