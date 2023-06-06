MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 52

The 52nd match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Middlesex (MID) square off against Hampshire (HAM) at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radeltt on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Middlesex have had a terrible time in the tournament so far. They have lost all of the six matches they have played so far. Middlesex are currently at the bottom of the points table in the South Group and need to win two out of the next three matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

On the other hand, Hampshire have won three out of their five matches and are currently placed fourth in the points table of the South Group. Hampshire need to string together a few positive results to stay in the top half of the points table.

MID vs HAM Match Details

The 52nd game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 6 at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett. The match will commence at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MID vs HAM, Match 52, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, Tuesday; 9.00 pm IST.

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

MID vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

MID Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MID Probable Playing XI

Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Jack Davies, Josh de Caires, Luke Hollman, Ryan Higgins, Tom Helm, Thilan Walallawita, and Blake Cullen.

HAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

HAM Probable Playing XI

Ben McDermott, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, and Scott Currie.

MID vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. He is looking in good touch and will be a good pick from the batter's section for this match.

Batter

James Vince

James Vince has been in extraordinary form this season. He has scored runs consistently, making him a very crucial pick for this match.

All-rounder

Liam Dawson has been in good form with the ball in the tournament. He has regularly chipped in wickets and also contributed with the ball in some cases. Dawson will be a great pick from the all-rounder's section.

Bowler

Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis is an important bowler who can pick up wickets throughout the innings. But his varieties are very lethal towards the end of an innings and he can pick up wickets giving some valuable fantasy points if he is in the team.

MID vs HAM match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince has been in great batting form in this edition of Vitality Blast 2023. His consistency in the tournament makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Stephen Eskinazi

Stephen Eskinazi has been scoring runs on a regular basis. He has been in decent touch with the bat and will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for MID vs HAM, Match 52

Ben McDermott

James Vince

Liam Dawson

Stephen Eskinazi

Nathan Ellis

NOT vs LAN Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club will be good for batting. However, the seamers might get a bit of help out of the wicket. Top-order batters might be good picks for the match.

MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 52, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Joe Cracknell

Batters: James Vince, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, L Hollman

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Nathan Ellis

MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 52, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Joe Cracknell

Batters: James Vince, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, L Hollman

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Nathan Ellis

