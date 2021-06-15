MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 15, 2021

Middlesex and Hampshire will clash in the South Group of T20 Blast at Radlett Cricket Club on Tuesday.
Middlesex are winless so far in the tournament, having played two matches. They started the tournament with a defeat against Surrey by 54 runs and lost the second game by 16 runs to Kent. However, Middlesex had enough time to regroup and get back to winning ways.
Hampshire, on the other hand, started the tournament with a defeat against Kent. However, they quickly bounced back to beat Essex by 13 runs. But their joy was short-lived as they lost to Sussex in their third encounter by nine wickets. Hampshire would love to add more wins to their name as the tournament progresses.
Squads to choose from
Middlesex
Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson, James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones
Hampshire
Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince
Probable Playing XIs
Middlesex
Stephen Eskinazi, Paul Stirling, Max Holden, Eoin Morgan (c), John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber
Hampshire
James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal
Match Details
Match: Middlesex vs Hampshire, South Group
Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett
Date and Time (IST): 15th June, 10:00 PM
Pitch report
The 22-yard track at the Radlett Cricket Club is a pure batting wicket and the bowlers are required to toil hard on this surface.
Both teams will look to chase, with dew expected to play a part in the second half of the match.
T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs HAM)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Eoin Morgan, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, D'Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Green, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Mason Crane
Captain: Chris Green Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Eoin Morgan, Joe Weatherley, D'Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mason Crane
Captain: Joe Weatherley Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan