MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 15, 2021

Middlesex and Hampshire will clash in the South Group of T20 Blast at Radlett Cricket Club on Tuesday.

Middlesex are winless so far in the tournament, having played two matches. They started the tournament with a defeat against Surrey by 54 runs and lost the second game by 16 runs to Kent. However, Middlesex had enough time to regroup and get back to winning ways.

Hampshire, on the other hand, started the tournament with a defeat against Kent. However, they quickly bounced back to beat Essex by 13 runs. But their joy was short-lived as they lost to Sussex in their third encounter by nine wickets. Hampshire would love to add more wins to their name as the tournament progresses.

Squads to choose from

Middlesex

Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson, James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones

Hampshire

Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince

Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi, Paul Stirling, Max Holden, Eoin Morgan (c), John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal

Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Hampshire, South Group

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Date and Time (IST): 15th June, 10:00 PM

Pitch report

The 22-yard track at the Radlett Cricket Club is a pure batting wicket and the bowlers are required to toil hard on this surface.

Both teams will look to chase, with dew expected to play a part in the second half of the match.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs HAM)

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Eoin Morgan, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, D'Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Green, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Mason Crane

Captain: Chris Green Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Eoin Morgan, Joe Weatherley, D'Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mason Crane

Captain: Joe Weatherley Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

