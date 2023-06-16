MID vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16, 2023

Middlesex and Kent will take on each other for the Vitality Blast 2023 match on Friday, June 16 as the league returns after a gap of a week. Lord’s will be hosting the game between two sides that are at the bottom of the points table.

Middlesex are yet to open their account after eight games while Kent have four points from 7 matches so far. However, they are coming off a loss to Surrey by five wickets. Here we are looking at the players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain for the MID vs KET Dream11 prediction.

MID vs KET Squads for Today's Match

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Bake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Pieter Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson

Kent

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Nathan Gilchrist, Michael Hogan, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson, Grant Stewart

#3 Daniel Bell-Drummond (MID) - 8.5 Credits

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks: Semi Final - Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day

One of the best captains' picks for MID vs KET Dream11 could be Daniel Bell-Drummond from Kent. He is the highest run-scorer for the side so far with 247 runs with two fifties to his name at a strike rate above 151. The batting is depending a lot on the top order and therefore Bell-Drummond must contribute with the bat.

#2 Grant Stewart (KET) - 8.5 Credits

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Grant Stewart and Michael Hogan have been the two pillars of Kent. So, the next best pick for the MID vs KET Dream11 prediction could be Grant Stewart who is Kent’s highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 18.16. He is coming off a 2-wicket haul against Surrey and his good form will be a key for Kent this time too.

#1 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 8.5 Credits

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Stephen Eskinazi, the Middlesex captain has been a consistent contributor for his side this season so far. He is their leading run-scorer with 258 runs at a strike rate of 140.21 with three half-centuries including an unbeaten 94 in the last game. Once again, he will be expected to lead the side from the front.

