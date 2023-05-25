Middlesex vs Surrey - Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast 2023

Middlesex will take on Surrey in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 at the Lord’s, London on Thursday, May 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Middlesex had a poor run in the last edition of the tournament. They could muster just four wins from 14 matches and they finished second-last in the South Group points table.

On the other hand, Surrey were consistent throughout the group stages, returning with 10 wins, three losses and a no-result. However, they bowed out of the competition in the quarter-finals, losing to Yorkshire by one run.

MID vs SUR, Match Details

The South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 between Middlesex and Surrey will be played on May 25, 2023, at Lord’s, London. The game is set to commence at 10.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MID vs SUR

Date & Time: May 25, 2023, 10.45 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s in London is usually a good one to bat on. The average score batting first in the 2022 season was 165. The fast bowlers usually do well at this venue and finger spinners performed well in the last edition at this ground.

MID vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today

Middlesex Team News

No major injury concerns.

Middlesex Probable Playing XI: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Ryan Higgins, Martin Andersson, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, and Thilan Walallawita.

Surrey Team News

Sam Curran has landed in time for Surrey’s opening T20 Blast fixture along with Jason Roy and Sunil Narine.

Surrey Probable Playing XI: Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Sam Curran (c), Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Cameron Steel, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, and Gus Atkinson.

Today’s MID vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

John Simpson

John Simpson can make decent contributions with the bat and he is quite good behind the stumps. The Middlesex stumper mustered 209 runs at a strike rate of 120.11 in the T20 Blast last season.

Top Batter Pick

Will Jacks

Will Jacks had a wonderful 2022 season. He racked up 449 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 142.08, including five half-centuries. He made 270 runs in seven outings in the SA20 League as well. His off-spin can come in handy too.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine was Surrey’s most economical bowler in the 2022 season, picking up 14 wickets in 13 innings at an economy rate of 5.96. In the IPL 2023, the West Indies mystery spinner took 11 scalps from 14 games at an economy rate of 7.97, which is the best for his side (KKR).

Top Bowler Pick

Toby Roland-Jones

Toby Roland-Jones could prove to be a wicket-taking option. The 35-year-old seamer took 10 wickets in six matches in the T20 Blast 2022. His overall T20 numbers read 74 wickets from 60 games.

MID vs SUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been in good form with the ball recently. The left-handed all-rounder was the player of the tournament in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia where he took 13 wickets in six games.

He picked up 10 wickets in 14 appearances in the IPL 2023 and scored 276 runs while striking at 135.96.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy looked in solid touch in the 2023 season of the IPL. The Surrey top-order batter amassed 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 151.19. He was brilliant in the PSL as well where he got 245 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 166.66.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MID vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sam Curran (SUR)

Jason Roy (SUR)

Will Jacks (SUR)

Stephen Eskinazi (MID)

Martin Andersson (MID)

MID vs SUR match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and effective all-rounders. The likes of Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson could be the ones to watch out for.

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Middlesex vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2023.

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batters: Jason Roy, Stephen Eskinazi, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Martin Andersson, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Middlesex vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2023.

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batters: Jason Roy, Stephen Eskinazi, Will Jacks, Pieter Malan, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Martin Andersson, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Toby Roland-Jones, Gus Atkinson

