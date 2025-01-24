MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Match 17

The 17th match of the International League T20 2025 will see MI Emirates (MIE) squaring off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

MI Emirates have won three of their last five matches. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches. These two teams recently played the 14th match of the tournament which was won by MI Emirates by a small margin of 28 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 3 head-to-head matches. MI Emirates have won all the matches.

MIE vs ADKR Match Details

The 17th match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on January 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIE vs ADKR, 17th Match

Date and Time: 24th January, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers finding it easy to smash a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates, where a total of 344 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

MIE vs ADKR Form Guide

MIE - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

ADKR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

MIE vs ADKR Probable Playing XI

MIE Playing XI

No injury updates

Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tom Banton, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Alzarri Joseph

ADKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sunil Narine (c), Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Andre Russell, Alishan Sharafu, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), David Willey, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Ibrar Ahmed

MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 184 runs in the last five matches. Tom Banton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Kusal Perera

Alishan Sharafu and Kusal Perera are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Kusal Perera is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 129 runs in the last five matches. Waseem Muhammad is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Jason Holder

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Jason Holder is expected to bat in the middle order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 49 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are David Willey and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Fazalhaq Farooqi has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 12 wickets in the last five matches. Alzarri Joseph is another good bowler pick for today's match.

MIE vs ADKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the most crucial pick from MI Emirates as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. He has smashed 184 runs in the last five matches.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is another crucial pick from the MI Emirates squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 12 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for MIE vs ADKR, 17th Match

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Nicholas Pooran

Jason Holder

Tom Banton

Alzarri Joseph

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, T Banton

Batters: K Perera

All-rounders: J Holder, A Russell, S Narine, K Mayers, R Shepherd

Bowlers: F Farooqi, A Joseph, D Willey

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, T Banton, J Clarke, A Gous

Batters: K Perera

All-rounders: J Holder, A Russell, K Mayers, R Shepherd

Bowlers: F Farooqi, A Joseph

