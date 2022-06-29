MU vs PVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10 2022 Match 10

Milan United (MU) will take on Pavia Eagles (PVE) in Match No. 10 of the ECS Milan T10 2022 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Wednesday.

This will be the second successive game of the day for Milan United after facing Fresh Tropical earlier in the day. If they manage to win both games, they will not have to depend on other teams to qualify for the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, this will be the first match of the tournament for Pavia Eagles. They will be looking for a strong start to the season.

MU vs PVE Probable Playing 11 today

Milan United: Shihan Perera (wk), Yommerengna Suresh, Stephen Jayasekara, Nileththi Roshan, Tharidu Heshan, Trishan Nimesh, Shehan Dinuka, Hirun Fernando, Sasidu Divyanja, Numan Irfan, Ravindu Senevirathna

Pavia Eagles: Varadharajah Sadeeth (wk), Sansala Perera, Kavisha Miyurusara, Ravidu Weerasekara, Harish Devarala, Bashitha Peiris, Somasekhar Killi, Navod Dilanka, Divyajit Vashi, Lakshan Mithusha, Yadish Fernando

Match Details

Match: MU vs PVE

Date & Time: June 29 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

There have been some low scores in the last few games but the track at the Milan Cricket Ground is usually a good one to bat on. A score of around 90 could be par on this surface.

Today’s MU vs PVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shihan Perera can chip in with the bat nicely. He can get boundaries regularly too and is safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Yommerengna Suresh has played three ECS games in his career. He has scored 73 runs and has taken three wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Sansala Perera could be effective with both the bat and the ball. He is going to be a key player for PVE.

Bowlers

Divyajit Vashi has played three matches in his ECS career so far and can bring his experience into play. He can bowl economical spells and chip in with wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in MU vs PVE Dream11 Prediction Team

Yommerengna Suresh (MU)

Nileththi Roshan (MU)

Sansala Perera (PVE)

Bashitha Peiris (PVE)

Shihan Perera (MU)

MU vs PVE Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Milan United vs Pavia Eagles - ECS Milan T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shihan Perera, Bashitha Peiris, Harish Devarala, Yommerengna Suresh, Kavisha Miyurusara, Sansala Perera, Nileththi Roshan, Tharidu Heshan, Divyajit Vashi, Sasidu Divyanja, Hirun Fernando

Captain: Nileththi Roshan Vice-captain: Sansala Perera

Dream11 Team for Milan United vs Pavia Eagles - ECS Milan T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shihan Perera, Harish Devarala, Bashitha Peiris, Yommerengna Suresh, Stephen Jayasekara, Kavisha Miyurusara, Sansala Perera, Nileththi Roshan, Divyajit Vashi, Numan Irfan, Sasidu Divyanja

Captain: Kavisha Miyurusara Vice-captain: Yommerengna Suresh

