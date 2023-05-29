ML-W vs NP-W Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match - May 29, 2023

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will square off against Nepal Women (NP-W) in the first of their five-match T20I series. This match will be played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval Ground in Bangi, Malaysia, on Monday (May 29).

Malaysia Women, led by Winifred Duraisingam, recently participated at the Sea Games Women’s T20 Cricket Competition 2023, where they secured the bronze medal after defeating the Singapore Women in the third-place playoff.

Nepal Women, on the other hand, have also announced a strong squad for the series led by Rubina Chhetry. The onus will be on the likes of Asmina Karmacharya and Sita Magar to do well and help the team get off to a winning start in the opening fixture.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for the ML-W vs NP-W game.

ML-W vs NP-W Squad for Today’s Match

Malaysia Women Squad

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia, Aina Najwa, Christina Baret, Mas Elysa, Arianna Natsya, Ainur Amelina, Yusrina Yaakop, Ainna Hmizah, Mahirah Ismail, Musfirah Nur Azmi, Amalin Sorfina Abu Jimi, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nurr Fatin Aisyah, Saubika Manvanan

Nepal Women Squad

Rubina Chhetry (c), Kajal Shrestha, Jyoti Pandey, Samjana Khadka, Indu Barma, Bindu Rawal, Apsari Begam, Mamta Chaudhary, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Kabita Joshi, Sony Pakhrin, Saraswati Kumari, Sangita Rai, Kritika Marasini, Ashmina Karmacharya, Ishwori Bist, Shristi Jaisi

#3 Ainna Hamizah Hashim (ML-W) - 9 Credits

Ainna Hamizah Hashim is a quality fast bowler who has the ability to swing the new ball in the powerplay. In the recently concluded Sea Games competition, she finished second in the leading wicket-takers' list, having picked up nine scalps from four games.

If needed, she can score some handy runs batting lower down the order as well. Therefore, she is an excellent pick to multiply your points in your Dream11 team for the ML-W vs NP-W game.

#2 Winifred Duraisingam (ML-W) - 8.5 Credits

Winifred Duraisingham is a multi-utility cricketer who can contribute equally with both the bat and the ball. In the recently concluded Sea Games competition, she scored 33 runs with the bat and picked up four wickets with the ball.

Her experience and current form make her an ideal choice to be made captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ML-W vs NP-W game.

#1 Rubina Chhetry (NEP-W) - 8.5 Credits

Rubina Chhetry is a talented all-rounder who has the ability to turn things around during any phase of the game. In her 32 international appearances, she has scored 359 runs at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 85.68.

Apart from her batting, she is very precise with her lines and lengths and can bowl some quality overs of seam bowling as well. With 23 international wickets, she could prove to be a game-changer in your Dream11 fantasy team.

