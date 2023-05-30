ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women tour of Malaysia, Match 2

The second match of the Nepal Women's tour of Malaysia will see Malaysia Women (ML-W) square off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women won their last match against Nepal Women by five wickets. Nepal Women, on the other hand, will be unhappy with their performance.

Nepal Women will give it their all to win the match, but Malaysia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-W vs NP-W Match Details

The second match of the Nepal Women's tour of Malaysia will be played on May 30 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to commence at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs NP-W, Match 2

Date and Time: May 30, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this wicket. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 101 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ML-W vs NP-W Form Guide

ML-W - W

NP-W - L

ML-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, and Noor Hayati Zakaria.

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rubina Chhetry (c), Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Sarita Magar, and Sangita Rai

ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Najwa

A Najwa is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. W Julia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Barma

I Barma and S Khadka are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. M Elysa played exceptionally well in the last series and is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Rana Magar

S Rana Magar and A Hamizah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ismail is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Eleesa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Nur and A Eleesa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Dania is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rana Magar

S Rana Magar will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She also picked up two wickets in the last match.

M Ismail

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ismail your captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She scalped two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs NP-W, Match 2

A Hamizah

S Rana Magar

R Chhetry

M Ismail

A Eleesa

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: W Julia

Batters: M Elysa, I Barma

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam, M Ismail, K Kunwar

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Nur

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Najwa

Batters: M Elysa, I Barma

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam, M Ismail, K Kunwar

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Nur

Poll : 0 votes