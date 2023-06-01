ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Nepal Women tour of Malaysia, Match 3

The third match of the Nepal Women tour of Malaysia will see Malaysia Women (ML-W) squaring off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, June 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women have won one of their last two matches. Nepal Women, on the other hand, made a comeback in the last match as they won the match by a huge margin of seven wickets. Malaysia Women will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-W vs NP-W Match Details

The third match of the Nepal Women tour of Malaysia will be played on June 1 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs NP-W, Match 3

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 200 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

ML-W vs NP-W Form Guide

ML-W - W L

NP-W - L W

ML-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Winifred Duraisingam ©, Wan Julia (wk) , Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Noor Hayati Zakaria

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Rubina Chhetry ©, Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Sarita Magar, Sangita Rai

ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Julia

W Julia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Najwa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Barma

I Barma and S Khadka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Elysa played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Rana Magar

S Rana Magar and A Hamizah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Chhetry is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Eleesa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Nur and A Eleesa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Kumari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rana Magar

S Rana Magar will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has scored 23 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

R Chhetry

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Chhetry the captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has made 31 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs NP-W, Match 3

A Hamizah

S Rana Magar

R Chhetry

K Kunwar

N Nur

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: M Elysa, I Barma

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam, M Ismail, K Kunwar

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Nur

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: I Barma

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam, M Ismail, K Kunwar

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Nur, S Kumari

Poll : 0 votes