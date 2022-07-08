MLG vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 11

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC (MLG) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the 11th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams didn't have a great start to the season as Medsol Labs-Ghi CC lost their first match to The Vision Shopping by seven wickets, while Ajman Heroes lost their first match to Interglobe Marine by eight wickets. After an exceptional T20 season, both teams would love to keep the momentum going.

Ajman Heroes will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Medsol Labs-Ghi CC is a relatively better team. Medsol Labs-Ghi CC is expected to win the match.

MLG vs AJH Probable Playing XI

MLG Playing XI

Safeer Tariq (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Hafiz, Usair Mann, Syed Maqsood, Muhammad Hafeez, Shahan Akram, Rizwan Azam, Sunny Azam, Abdul Malik, Mudassar Ali

AJH Playing XI

Khalid Shah, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Uzair, Mohammed Ajmal, Ibthisam Sait, Sheldon Dcruz, Adnan Arif, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ankur Sagwan

Match Details

MLG vs AJH, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: July 08, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, where batters should find it easy to score runs. This wicket has provided high-scoring games, like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores.

Fans can expect another high-scoring match with pacers being a little more effective with the new ball. Both teams would like to chase the target as bowling is relatively easier in the first innings.

MLG vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Chopra, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 40 runs in 27 balls in the last match against IGM.

Batters

F Ahmed and M Hafiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Maqsood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 68 runs in 31 balls in the first match against TVS.

All-rounders

M Ajmal and R Azam are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and completing their quota of overs. N Aziz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sangwan and A Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Hafeez is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MLG vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

M Hafeez (MLG)

F Ahmed (MLG)

S Maqsood (MLG)

MLG vs AJH: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Maqsood - 94 runs

M Hafeez - Five wickets

F Ahmed - 48 runs

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Chopra, M Hafiz, S Maqsood, F Ahmed, N Aziz, R Azam, M Ajmal, A Malik, M Ali, A Sangwan, M Hafeez

Captain: S Maqsood Vice Captain: M Hafeez

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Chopra, M Hafiz, S Maqsood, F Ahmed, N Aziz, R Azam, M Ajmal, S Akram, M Ali, A Sangwan, M Hafeez

Captain: M Hafeez Vice Captain: S Maqsood

