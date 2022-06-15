MLG vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 10

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC (MLG) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the 10th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC is one of the strongest teams in this year's Bukhatir tournament as they won their last match against HP by 136 runs. Colatta Chocolates lost their last match to Interglobe Marine by 18 runs.

Colatta Chocolates will give it their all to win the match, but Medsos Labs-Ghi CC is a strong opponent. Medsos Labs-Ghi CC is expected to win the match.

MLG vs COL Probable Playing XI

MLG Playing XI

Rizwan Azam (c), Safeer Tariq (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Hafeez, Maqsood Hussain, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Sunny Azam, Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Malik, and Shabir Ali

COL Playing XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Hari Prasanth, Renjith Mani, Manpreet Singh, Nikhil Srinavasan, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammed Aqeel, Shyam Ramesh, Krishna Paul, Abdul Safer, and Muhammad Zeeshan

Match Details

MLG vs COL, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: June 15, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

MLG vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Tariq, who had played a knock of 17 runs in the previous match against HEP, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

F Ahmed and M Hafiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Srinavasan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. F Ahmed smashed 104 runs in just 46 balls in the last match against HEP.

All-rounders

S Ali and L Sreekumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ali took 2 wickets in the last match against HEP.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Azam and K Paul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Zeeshan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MLG vs COL Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmed (MLG)

S Ali (MLG)

S Azam (MLG)

MLG vs COL: Important stats for Dream11 team

F Ahmed - 104 runs

S Azam - 3 wickets

L Sreekumar - 19 runs and 1 wicket

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Tariq, M Hafiz, F Ahmed, N Srinivasan, M Singh, L Sreekumar, S Akram, S Ali, M Zeeshan, K Paul, and S Azam

Captain: F Ahmed Vice Captain: S Ali

Fantasy suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Tariq, M Hafiz, F Ahmed, N Srinivasan, S Maqsood, M Singh, L Sreekumar, S Ali, M Hafeez, K Paul, and S Azam

Captain: F Ahmed Vice Captain: S Azam

