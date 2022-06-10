MLG vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 3

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC (MLG) will take on Hement Properties (HEP) in the third match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams will be competing for the first time in the tournament. Medsol Labs-Ghi CC has a lot of experienced players that can help them perform better in today's match.

Hement Properties will give it their all to win their first match of the tournament but Medsol Labs-Ghi CC look like strong opponents. The encounter is expected to be amazing and will likely be won by Medsol Labs-Ghi CC.

MLG vs HEP Probable Playing XI

MLG

Rizwan Azam (c), Salman Shahid (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, Maqsood Hussain, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Vibhor Shahi, Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Malik, and Shabir Ali

HEP

Umar Swadi (c), Haroon Altaf (wk), Amjad Iqbal, Aziz Ansari, Imran Abid, Rakesh Rawat, Saqib Ashraf, Harikrishnan Valloli, Moeez Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, and Rahul Soni

Match Details

MLG vs HEP, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has shown to be a strong batting surface and the pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game. Both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

MLG vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Altaf, who has excelled in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also bat in the top order and gain additional points from catches.

Batters

F Ahmed and U Swadi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Maqsood and A Ansari are other good picks for today's Dream11 team. They are expected to bat in the top order.

All-rounders

M Farhan and R Azam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ali is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Balasubrama and M Hafeez. Both bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MLG vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

R Azam (MLG)

U Swadi (HEP)

F Ahmed (MLG)

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC vs Hement Properties Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Altaf, F Ahmed, S Maqsood, U Swadi, M Farhan, R Azam, S Ali, T Ahmed, M Ali, M Hafeez, and K Balasubramanian

Captain: R Azam Vice Captain: M Farhan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Altaf, F Ahmed, A Ansari, U Swadi, M Farhan, R Azam, S Ali, T Ahmed, M Faraz, M Hafeez, and K Balasubramanian

Captain: S Ali Vice Captain: R Azam

