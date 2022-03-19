MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 3

M&M Signs Strikers will take on BA Blasting Namibia in the third match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

M&M Signs Strikers were second in the Richelieu Franchise T20 last season after winning three of their six matches. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Kings Prince Kings in the semi-finals.

BA Blasting Namibia, on the other hand, defeated Kings Prince Kings in the finals of the previous edition of the competition. They finished last season on top of the points table, having won six matches on the trot.

MMSS vs BAB Probable Playing 11 Today

MMSS XI

Henry Van Wyk, Malan Kruger, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Hansie De Villiers, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Jaden Cloete, Christiaan Delport, Jan Balt, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Janse Van Rensburg (Wk)

BAB XI

Zhivago Groenewald, Ruben Claassen, Gerhard Erasmus, Michau Du Preez, Tangeni Lungameni (wk&c), Francois Erasmus, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Tumpleman, Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe

Match Details

MMSS vs BAB, Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th March, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be competitive. You can expect a great battle between bat and ball.

Today’s MMSS vs BAB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Nicol Loftie Eaton is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be eyeing a big knock here.

Batters

M Erasmus is the captain of Nambia’s national cricket team and is in great form. Erasmus has scored 673 runs in 30 T20Is at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 130.

All-rounders

J Frylinck has plenty of experience and is a proven star. He has scored 341 runs in 54 matches and has scalped 68 wickets. He will be an excellent multiplier choice for your MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

R Trumpleman was phenomenal in the T20 World Cup last year. He picked up 10 wickets in 10 T20Is and has an economy rate of 7.22.

Top 5 best players to pick in MMSS vs BAB Dream11 prediction team

M Erasmus (BAB)

J Frylinck (MMSS)

R Trumpleman (BAB)

C Williams (MMSS)

J Nicol Loftie Eaton (BAB)

Important stats for MMSS vs BAB Dream11 prediction team

M Erasmus: 673 runs in 30 T20Is

J Frylinck: 341 runs and 68 in 54 T20s

R Trumpleman: 10 wickets in 10 T20Is

C Williams: 2373 runs and 42 wickets in 106 T20s

MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Prediction Today

MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Nicol Loftie Eaton, C Williams, M Erasmus, M Kruger, S Baard, J Balt, J Frylinck, Z Groenewald, F Coetzee, R Trumpleman, S Fouche

Captain: M Erasmus, Vice-Captain: J Frylinck

MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Nicol Loftie Eaton, C Williams, M Erasmus, M Kruger, R Claassen, J Balt, J Frylinck, Z Groenewald, F Coetzee, R Trumpleman, S Fouche

Captain: J Nicole Loftie Eaton, Vice-Captain: R Trumpleman

Edited by Diptanil Roy