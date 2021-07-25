MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For The Hundred Men's Match 6

Manchester Originals will lock horns with Birmingham Phoenix in the sixth match of The Hundred Men's competition at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Manchester Originals had a dismal start to their campaign as they fell short of nine runs in the curtain-raiser of The Hundred against Oval Invincibles. The majority of their batters, including Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, returned to the dugout with single-digit scores while chasing down a target of 146 runs. Nonetheless, the Originals have a solid batting line-up that has the potential to go bonkers against any given opposition on their day.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, will head into Sunday's fixture high on confidence, having won their opening game against the London Spirit. They chased down a par total of 144 runs with three wickets and as many balls to spare, courtesy of a 15-ball 24 from rookie Chris Benjamin Phoenix, who are one of the top favorites to win the inaugural edition of The Hundred, will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run when they face the Manchester Originals.

Squads to choose from

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Joe Clarke, Matthew Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Hain, Ollie Robinson and Fred Klaassen.

Birmingham Phoenix

Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Chris Woakes, Dominic Sibley, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Adam Hose, Chris Cooke (WK), Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed and Dillon Pennington.

MNR vs BPH Probable Playing 11 Today

Manchester Originals

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson.

Birmingham Phoenix

Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (WK), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir.

Match Details

Match: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred Men's, Match 6

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The surface at Old Trafford is a flat batting one and runs are expected to pile up in Sunday's fixture. The batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. The pitch has a true bounce which should aid the bowlers in scalping wickets. Anything in excess of 150 should be a good first innings score at Old Trafford.

MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Finn Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Tom Helm, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Philip Salt.

MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Finn Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Finn Allen.

