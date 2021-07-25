MNR vs BPH Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Men's match

In the sixth game of the inaugural edition of the Hundred, Manchester Originals will lock horns against Birmingham Phoenix at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be a cracking contest as two well-matched sides face off for a grueling encounter.

#3 Jos Buttler

Oval Invincibles Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

Manchester Originals skipper Joss Buttler has been an important member of the English team since his debut and has lived up to everyone's expectations by repeatedly delivering consistent performances. However, he was dismissed after scoring just eight runs in the club's season opener and will look to return stronger in the second game.

#2 Moeen Ali

Birmingham Phoenix Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix skipper Moeen Ali will be looking to lead his side by example and perform at the highest level to help his team win the match.

Chasing 145 against the London Spirit, Moeen played a good knock as he scored 40 off 30 balls. The innings comprised of 3 fours and one maximum. He even bowled an economical spell in the first innings. The English all-rounder will look to continue his fine run in the league.

#1 Liam Livingstone

England v Pakistan - Third Vitality International T20

Liam Livingstone represents Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. The hard-hitting batsman is a player to watch out for in the competition. Livingstone managed to score only 19 runs in 15 balls in the first match but he will be looking to come back strongly in the game against the Manchester Originals.

Livingstone’s exploits with the bat are known to all, and if he gets going, he will be hard to stop. He is a clean striker of the cricket ball it would be a smart move to have him in your Dream11 team.

Edited by Diptanil Roy