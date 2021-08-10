MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 23

Match 23 of The Hundred Men's 2021 has Manchester Originals taking on the London Spirit at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

The London Spirit are in dire need of a win in The Hundred as they are placed at the bottom of the points table at the time of writing. However, they face a strong Manchester Originals side who will look to improve their chances of a playoff place at the expense of Eoin Morgan and co.

MNR vs LNS Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR XI

Phil Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Sam Hain, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Calvin Harrison/Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson and Steven Finn

LNS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Luis Reece, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Mohd Amir and Mason Crane

Match Details

MNR vs LNS, The Hundred Men's, Match 23

Date and Time: 10th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons at Old Trafford, the spinners are expected to have a significant say in the proceedings. The batsmen will look to make full use of the powerplay conditions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120-130 being par at the venue.

Today's MNR vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Inglis: Although Josh Inglis has blown hot and cold in The Hundred, he has scored his runs at a decent pace. With the London Spirit eager for a win today, one can bank on Inglis to deliver at the top of the order.

Batsman

Colin Munro: Colin Munro scored some runs in the previous game despite the match being called off due to rain. He will look to build on his newfound form, making him a must-have in your MNR vs LNS Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Carlos Brathwaite: Manchester Originals captain Carlos Brathwaite has impressed with the ball, with his use of the variations being key to his side's fortunes. Handy with the bat as well, Brathwaite is certainly one to watch out in today's game.

Bowlers

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir has not performed well for the London Spirit in the powerplay overs. However, Amir is well and truly capable of flipping the script, making him a good addition to your MNR vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MNR vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Blake Cullen (LNS) - 178 points

Carlos Brathwaite (MNR) - 170 points

Mohammad Nabi (LNS) - 169 points

Important stats for MNR vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro: 107 runs in 4 The Hundred matches, SR: 128.91

Blake Cullen: 5 wickets in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 12.00

Josh Inglis: 80 runs in 5 The Hundred matches; SR: 129.03

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Eoin Morgan, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Nabi, Blake Cullen, Matt Parkinson, Mohd Amir and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Colin Munro

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Eoin Morgan, Carlos Brathwaite, Roelof van der Merwe, Mason Crane, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Phil Salt

