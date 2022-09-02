MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Manchester Originals (MNR) take on the London Spirit (LNS) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, September 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Tips for today's match.

The London Spirit have been brilliant this season with five wins in eight matches. The likes of Jordan Thompson and Adam Rossington have starred for the Spirit, who will start as the favorites. However, the Manchester Originals have been on a roll, winning five matches on the trot. Despite Jos Buttler being ruled out, the likes of Phil Salt and Josh Little have stepped up. Although the London Spirit got the better of the Originals in the league phase, Laurie Evans and Co. will also fancy their chances of making the final. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Southampton.

MNR vs LNS Match Details, Men's Hundred 2022

The Eliminator of the Men's Hundred between Manchester Originals and London Spirit will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, September 2. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MNR vs LNS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 2nd September 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming: Fancode

MNR vs LNS Pitch Report

Old Trafford has been a decent venue for batting with the average first-innings score being 160. The previous game saw the pacers pick up eight out of 10 wickets, with most of them falling on the backend of the innings. Batting first will be the preferred option with this being the second match of the day.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 160

2nd-innings score: 135

MNR vs LNS Form Guide

Manchester Originals: LLLWWWWW

London Spirit: WWWWLWLL

MNR vs LNS probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit injury/team news

If passed fit, Chris Wood should replace Brad Wheal in the side.

London Spirit probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood/Brad Wheal and Mason Crane.

Manchester Originals injury/team news

No injury concerns

Manchester Originals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Laurie Evans (c), Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, Tom Lammonby, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson and Josh Little.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 match top picks for

Men's Hundred 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adam Rossington (8 matches, 164 runs, strike rate: 182.22)

Adam Rossington has been the London Spirit's best batter with 164 runs at a strike rate of 182.22. Although his average in The Hundred this season reads 20.5, he has been lethal in the powerplay phase. Given his explosiveness with the bat, Rossington should be a good addition to your LNS vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Wayne Madsen (53(39) vs Oval Invincibles in the previous match)

Wayne Madsen finally struck some form in The Hundred with a fine fifty against the Oval Invincibles. While the likes of Phil Salt and Laurie Evans have been brilliant against pace, Madsen's ability to play spin will be key. He is striking at over 140 against spin, with his record against leg-spin this season (136 runs, 0 dismissals and 176 strike rate) holding him in good stead.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jordan Thompson (8 matches, 48 runs, 14 wickets)

Jordan Thompson has been one of the standout bowlers in the competition with 14 wickets in eight matches. He has been brilliant in death overs, complementing Nathan Ellis perfectly. With Thompson also scoring some valuable runs lower down the order this season, he is a must-have in your MNR vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Little (3 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 5.11)

Josh Little has been a revelation for the Manchester Originals, picking up nine wickets in three matches. He claimed a fifer in the previous game against the Oval Invincibles, using the short ball to good effect. Given the conditions on offer, Little should be one to watch out for in this game.

MNR vs LNS match captain and vice-captain choices for

Men's Hundred 2022

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has scores of 30 (25), 32 (23), 0 (3) and 36 (29) this season. While he has been consistent with the bat, he is due a big score for the London Spirit. He played for Hampshire in the T20 Blast this year and should have a good knowledge of the conditions at the Rose Bowl.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has six scores of 30 or more in his last seven matches for the Manchester Originals. Salt is also currently the second-highest runscorer in the competition with 313 runs to his name. Given his ability to take on the bowling from ball one, Salt should be a good captaincy option for your MNR vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MNR vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Jordan Thompson 14 wickets in 8 matches Josh Little 9 wickets in 3 matches Phil Salt 313 runs in 8 matches Adam Rossington 164 runs in 8 matches Nathan Ellis 5 wickets in 8 matches

MNR vs LNS match expert tips

The London Spirit rely on their spinners in the middle phase, with the duo of Liam Dawson and Mason Crane picking up seven wickets between them in their previous game. However, Wayne Madsen is one of the finest players of spin in the competition. Having him in your fantasy team could be a fruitful decision for the MNR vs LNS match.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (c), Adam Rossington

Batters: Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott (vc), Wayne Madsen

All-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Jordan Thompson, Tristan Stubbs

Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Josh Little, Nathan Ellis

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Zak Crawley (vc), Ben McDermott, Wayne Madsen (c)

All-rounders: Paul Walter, Jordan Thompson, Tristan Stubbs

Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Josh Little, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane

