Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Men’s 2023

Manchester Originals will take on Northern Superchargers in match number 27 of The Hundred Men’s 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MNR vs NOS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Manchester Originals had a slow start to the season. They started their campaign with a rain-curtailed game before their second match was washed out. They turned things around and won three out of their last four games. With three wins, two losses and one no-result, they are fourth on the points table.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have had an inconsistent run. They started off very brightly. Their first encounter was rained off before they won two in a row. However, they are now on a three-match losing streak and they are sixth on the table.

MNR vs NOS, Match Details

The 27th match of The Hundred Men’s 2023 between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers will be played on August 20th 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MNR vs NOS

Date & Time: August 20th 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Old Trafford in Manchester has been a brilliant one to bat on. Two games have been played at this venue in this tournament and scores of 164 and 138 (off 80 balls) have been posted by teams batting first. Thus, another excellent batting surface is excepted to be dished out.

MNR vs NOS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Manchester Originals: W, W, L, W, NR

Northern Superchargers: L, L, L, W, W

MNR vs NOS Probable Playing 11 today

Manchester Originals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Manchester Originals Probable Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue, Zaman Khan

Northern Superchargers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Northern Superchargers Probable Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Today’s MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Banton (5 innings, 139 runs)

Tom Banton has been batting well. The Northern Superchargers wicket-keeper batter has made 139 runs in five outings and he has a strike-rate of 149.46.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (5 innings, 131 runs)

Harry Brook is in solid touch with the bat. He has scored 131 runs in five innings while striking at 181.94 and he has hit 12 fours and seven sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jamie Overton (5 innings, 155 runs, 2 wickets)

Jamie Overton has batted really well in this competition. He has got 155 runs while striking at 198.71 and he has struck 17 fours along with nine sixes. With the ball, he has taken two wickets from three innings.

Top Bowler Pick

Usama Mir (6 matches, 6 wickets, 41 runs)

Usama Mir is in good form with the ball. The Pakistan leg-spinner has picked up six wickets and he has chipped in with 41 runs at a strike-rate of 178.26.

MNR vs NOS match captain and vice-captain choices

Jos Buttler (6 matches, 178 runs, 4 catches)

Jos Buttler is in top form with the bat. The Manchester Originals skipper has amassed 178 runs at an average of 35.60 and a strike-rate of 149.57. He has hit 12 fours and 10 sixes.

Reece Topley (6 matches, 12 wickets)

Reece Topley has been bowling superbly this season. The left-arm pacer has returned with 12 wickets from six matches and he has a bowling strike-rate of 9.1.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 178 runs in 6 matches Reece Topley 12 wickets in 6 matches Jamie Overton 155 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Usama Mir 41 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Tom Banton 139 in 5 innings

MNR vs NOS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Tom Banton, Matthew Short and Harry Brook will be the ones to watch out for.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - The Hundred Men’s 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt, Tom Banton

Batters: Harry Brook, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Paul Walter

Bowlers: Reece Topley (vc), Wayne Parnell, Usama Mir

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - The Hundred Men’s 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler, Tom Banton

Batters: Harry Brook (c), Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Jamie Overton (vc), Matthew Short, David Wiese, Paul Walter

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Josh Tongue