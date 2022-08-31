MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles (OVI) take on Manchester Originals (MNR) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, August 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited MNR vs OVI Dream 11 tips.

Manchester Originals have had a brilliant turnaround in fortunes, winning four consecutive games after losing their first three in The Hundred. Despite Jos Buttler being ruled out of the tournament, the likes of Phil Salt and Tom Hartley have stepped up for the Originals. While they fancy their chances of a fifth straight win, the Originals face a decent Oval Invincibles side who have a similar record of four wins in seven matches. While they are missing a few key players, Oval Invincibles can rely on the likes of Sam Curran and Sam Billings to get them over the line. With a place in the top-three potentially in the offing, a cracker of a game beckons in Manchester.

MNR vs OVI Match Details

The 32nd match of the Men's Hundred between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 31. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MNR vs OVI, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: 31st August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Streaming: Fancode

MNR vs OVI Pitch Report

Old Trafford has been a decent venue for batting with the average score across both innings being 159. The previous game in Manchester saw the spinners pick up seven wickets across both innings, indicating the nature of the track. Teams have looked to bat first upon winning the toss, but the record is tilted in the favor of the chasing sides.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 152

MNR vs OVI Form Guide

Oval Invincibles: LWWWLLW

Manchester Originals: LLLWWWW

MNR vs OVI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Manchester Originals injury/team news

No injury concerns for Manchester Originals.

Manchester Originals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Laurie Evans (c), Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Tom Lammonby, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Josh Little, Matt Parkinson and Fred Klaassen.

Oval Invincibles injury/team news

Jason Roy's availability is uncertain although he is not likely to play in this game.

Oval Invincibles probable playing 11

Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Billings (c&wk), Sam Curran, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Nathan Sowter, Pat Brown/Jack Leaning and Peter Haztoglou.

MNR vs OVI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (7 matches, 294 runs, Average: 49.00)

Phil Salt has been one of the top performers in The Hundred, scoring 294 runs in just seven matches. He has scored two consecutive fifties coming into the game. Given his form, Salt should be a good pick in your MNR vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Will Jacks (6 matches, 259 runs, Average: 51.80)

Will Jacks is the Oval Invincibles' top run-scorer with 259 runs in six matches. He comes into the game on the back of a fifty against the London Spirit. He has a strike rate of 175.00, which is among the best in the competition. With Jacks also likely to play a part with the ball, he is a must-have in your MNR vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Paul Walter (7 matches, 66 runs, 9 wickets)

Paul Walter has been Manchester Originals' best bowler, picking up nine wickets at an average of 11.22. He has also come in handy with the bat, scoring 66 runs down the order. With the conditions suiting him as well, Walter should be a good option for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Matt Parkinson (7 matches, 7 wickets)

Matt Parkinson has been decent for the Manchester Originals, picking up seven wickets in as many games. He has a brilliant record at Old Trafford with a strike rate of 13.9. With him also taking five wickets in seven matches at the venue this year, Parkinson should be a good selection ahead of this game.

MNR vs OVI match captain and vice-captain choices

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has been at his consistent best, coming into the game on the back of six consecutive 30-plus scores. He has scored 215 runs, including two fifties, in nine matches at Old Trafford. Given his form and the Oval Invincibles missing star bowlers Reece Topley and Sunil Narine, Salt is likely to be a popular MNR vs OVI captaincy pick.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks has been the Oval Invincibles' best batter by a long way, even scoring a hundred earlier in the season. He has been explosive at the top of the order with a strike rate of 175 to show for his efforts. Although Manchester Originals have a potent left-arm pacer in Joshua Little, Jacks is striking at over 170 against left-arm pace season. With his form and all-round skills bound to come into play, he is a top captaincy choice for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Matthew Parkinson 7 wickets in 7 matches Will Jacks 259 runs in 6 matches Sam Curran 168 runs, 8 wickets in 7 matches Phil Salt 294 runs in 7 matches Joshua Little 4 wickets in 2 matches

MNR vs OVI match expert tips

Sam Curran and Tom Curran have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders with both the bat and ball. The uncertainty around Jason Roy's status leaves Sam and Tom Curran to bat a bit higher and add more value on that front. With both of them likely to take on the death-bowling duties too, they are handy picks to have in your MNR vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MNR vs OVI match, click here!

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Phil Salt (c)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Wayne Madsen, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Sam Curran (vc), Paul Walter

Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Josh Little, Peter Hatzoglou

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox, Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Ashton Turner, Will Jacks (c)

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tristan Stubbs (vc)

Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Josh Little, Peter Hatzoglou

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar