MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred Women 2023, Match 10

The Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) will square off against the Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) in the 10th match of The Hundred Women 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday, August 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

The Manchester Originals Women are still waiting for their first completed match this season. Both their previous encounters got abandoned. Last season, they finished sixth in the table, winning just two out of their six games. They will be looking for a better run here.

The Birmingham Phoenix Women, meanwhile, began the tournament with a loss against the Northern Superchargers Women and suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Their next game got abandoned and they are currently at the bottom of the table with just one point.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Match Details, Match 10

The Match 10 of The Hundred Women 2023 will be played on August 07 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match is set to begin at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MNR-W vs BPH-W, The Hundred Women 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: August 07, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

MNR-W vs BPH-W Pitch Report

The first match scheduled at Old Trafford was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. A balanced surface can be expected and both bowlers and batters might find a certain degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 115

Average second innings score: 114.67

MNR-W vs BPH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Manchester Originals Women: NR-NR

Birmingham Phoenix Women: L-NR

MNR-W vs BPH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Manchester Originals Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Manchester Originals Women Probable Playing 11

L Wolvaardt (C), Ami Campbell, DJS Dottin, EL Lamb, KE Bryce, FMK Morris, E Threlkeld, AD Carr (wk), S Ecclestone, A Wellington, and M Gaur.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable Playing 11

E Jones (C), SFM Devine, Charis Pavely, EA Burns, AE Jones (wk), AJ Freeborn, KA Levick, AM Maqsood, Issy Wong, EL Arlott, and Hannah Baker.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Jones (1293 runs in 88 T20Is)

A Jones could prove to be a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has played 88 T20Is in her career and has scored 1293 runs at a strike rate of 121.52.

Top Batter pick

L Wolvaardt (1079 runs in 53 T20Is)

L Wolvaardt is an exciting young batter who has been making a name for herself in international cricket. She has hammered 1079 runs in her T20I career and has a decent average of 30.82.

Top All-rounder pick

D Dottin (2697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 T20Is)

The former West Indies all-rounder had a brilliant international career. Having played 127 matches, she has 2697 runs to her name at an average of over 25. Dottin has also claimed 62 wickets with an economy of 6.42.

Top Bowler pick

A Wellington (10 wickets in 8 T20Is)

A Wellington is still new to her T20I career. She has played only eight games so far and has scalped 10 wickets.

MNR-W vs BPH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Devine

S Devine is the legend of the sport and she continues to excel in both the batting and bowling departments. Having played 122 T20Is in her illustrious career, she has scored 3020 runs at a strike rate of 121.72. Devine has also picked up 110 wickets. She should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Ecclestone

S Ecclestone can make a strong impact with the ball and will be a player to watch out for. Ecclestone has claimed 102 dismissals in 73 T20Is for England and has a great economy rate of 5.84. She has also scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 122.08.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats S Devine 3020 runs and 110 wickets in 122 T20Is S Ecclestone 199 runs and 102 wickets in 73 T20Is D Dottin 2697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 T20Is L Wolvaardt 1079 runs in 53 T20Is A Jones 1293 runs in 88 T20Is

MNR-W vs BPH-W match expert tips

L Wolvaardt can be a major X factor player for your MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Batters: E Jones, E Lamb, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: D Dottin, E Burns, S Devine, K Bryce

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, A Wellington, I Wong

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Batters: E Jones, E Lamb, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: D Dottin, E Burns, S Devine

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, A Wellington, I Wong, K Levick