MNR-W vs. BPH-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Women's match

Manchester Originals Women take on Birmingham Phoenix Women in the sixth match of The Hundred Women 2021 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Manchester Originals Women lost their opening encounter of The Hundred Women to the Oval Invincibles Women. Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix Women also faced defeat in their first game against the London Spirit Women.

Therefore, both teams come into this clash in search of their first win in The Hundred Women 2021. With both sides looking to bounce back, it could prove to be an intense battle on the field.

Let's take a look at three players who could be top picks for your Dream11 team for Match No. 6 of The Hundred Women 2021.

Birmingham Phoenix Women v London Spirit Women - The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix skipper Amy Jones scored a quick-fire 33 off just 17 deliveries in their first game against the London Spirit Women. Her innings comprised five fours and a six at a strike rate of 194.1.

As the team looks to turn things around after starting The Hundred Women 2021 with a loss, their skipper will have an important role to play once again.

Women's Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals - The Hundred

South Africa and Manchester Originals Women's opening batter Lizelle Lee struck a vital 42 at the top against the Oval Invincibles Women.

Lizelle Lee is a highly experienced name in the Women’s game. She is expected to provide her side with a solid start at the top of the order and carry her form forward.

#1 Kate Cross

Women's Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals - The Hundred

Manchester Originals Women's skipper Kate Cross displayed all-round abilities in their maiden The Hundred Women 2021 clash.

She first struck a quick-fire 12 off just four deliveries coming down the order. Striking at 300, she smashed a four and a six.

She then returned to pick up three wickets with the ball, giving away 28 runs from 18 deliveries. However, her all-round blitz wasn’t good enough to take her side to a win. Even so, Kate Cross is a must-have in your Dream11 team.

