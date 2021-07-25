MNR-W vs BPR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women Match 6

Manchester Originals Women will take on Birmingham Phoenix Women in the sixth match of The Hundred Women's competition.

Both teams have played a game apiece in The Hundred Women tournament so far. Unfortunately, both Manchester Red Originals Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women lost their season openers.

Manchester Originals were lost against Oval Invincibles by five wickets. Originals could only get 135 runs while batting first before Invincibles, led by Dane van Niekerk, got to the target with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix Women failed to defend a 129-run target against London Spirit Women in their tournament opener, with the latter romping home with four balls remaining.

Squads to choose from

Manchester Originals Women

Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross (c), Mignon du Preez, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Alexandra Hartley, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Laura Jackson.

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Shafali Verma, Amy Jones, Marie Kelly, Gwenan Davies, Evelyn Jones, Thea Brookes, Georgia Elwiss, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Isabelle Wong, Ria Fackrell, Abtaha Maqsood, Kirstie Gordon.

MNR-W vs BPR-W Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals Women

Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Cordelia Griffith, Elanor Threkveld, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley.

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Shafali Verma, Katie Mack, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Amy Jones, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Gwenan Davies, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Match Details

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Women, Match 6.

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to be a sporting one, so both batters and bowlers should get assistance. Pacers could be handy on this track, especially with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is 135 runs.

MNR-W vs BPR-W Dream11 Prediction

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Annabel Jones, Evelyn Jones, Georgie Boyce, Shafali Verma, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Harmanpreet Kaur, Katie Cross, Issy Wong, Laura Jackson.

Captain: Katie Cross. Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Annabel Jones, Evelyn Jones, Georgie Boyce, Shafali Verma, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie Cross, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon.

Captain: Lizelle Lee. Vice-Captain: Emily Arlott.

