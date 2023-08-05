MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred Women 2023, Match 6

The Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) will be up against the London Spirit Women (LNS-W) in the sixth match of The Hundred Women 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

The Manchester Originals Women and the London Spirit Women both had their respective opening games abandoned this season. Manchester finished sixth in the table last season, winning just two of their six games.

Meanwhile, the London Spirit Women had a really underwhelming campaign as well. They finished seventh in the standings and like the Originals, won just two of their six matches too.

MNR-W vs LNS-W Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of The Hundred Women 2023 will be played on August 5 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: August 05, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

MNR-W vs LNS-W Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. A balanced surface can be expected and both bowlers and batters might find a certain degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 144

Average second innings score: 134.33

MNR-W vs LNS-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Manchester Originals Women: NR

London Spirit Women: NR

MNR-W vs LNS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Manchester Originals Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Manchester Originals Women Probable Playing 11

L Wolvaardt, EL Lamb, Ami Campbell, DJS Dottin, KL George, KE Bryce, FMK Morris, AD Carr (wk), S Ecclestone (c), A Wellington, and M Gaur.

London Spirit Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

London Spirit Women Probable Playing 11

CAE Hill, SN Luff, HC Knight (c), GM Harris, DR Gibson, AC Kerr, Grace Scrivens, Richa Ghosh (wk), CE Dean, T Norris, and S Glenn.

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Ghosh (563 runs in 35 T20Is)

R Ghosh could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has played 35 T20Is in her career and has scored 563 runs at a strike rate of 133.41.

Top Batter pick

H Knight (1618 runs and 21 wickets in 101 T20Is)

H Knight has plenty of experience and she is a reliable figure. She has amassed 1618 runs at a strike rate of over 118 in 101 T20Is. She can also surprise with the ball and has scalped 21 wickets so far.

Top All-rounder pick

D Dottin (2697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 T20Is)

The former West Indies all-rounder had a brilliant international career. Having played 127 matches, she has 2697 runs to her name at an average of over 25. Dottin has also claimed 62 wickets with an economy of 6.42.

Top Bowler pick

A Wellington (10 wickets in 8 T20Is)

A Wellington is still new to her T20I career. She has played only eight games so far and has scalped 10 wickets.

MNR-W vs LNS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is one of the most in-form all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. She has scored 738 runs in 62 matches at an average of 24.60. Kerr has also picked up 60 wickets and is extremely good with the ball.

She should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Ecclestone

S Ecclestone can make a strong impact with the ball and will be a player to watch out for. The England international has claimed 102 dismissals in 73 T20Is and has a great economy rate of 5.84. She has also scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 122.08.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats A Kerr 738 runs and 60 wickets in 62 T20Is S Ecclestone 199 runs and 102 wickets in 73 T20Is D Dottin 2697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 T20Is H Knight 1618 runs and 21 wickets in 127 T20Is R Ghosh 563 runs in 35 T20Is

MNR-W vs LNS-W match expert tips

L Wolvaardt can be a major X factor player for your MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: H Knight, E Lamb, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: D Dottin, A Kerr, K Bryce, G Harris

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, A Wellington, C Dean

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: H Knight, G Scrivens, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: D Dottin, A Kerr, K Bryce, G Harris

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, A Wellington, S Glenn