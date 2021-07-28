MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For The Hundred Women's Match 9

Manchester Originals Women will take on the Northern Superchargers Women in the ninth match of The Hundred Women's competition at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

Manchester Originals Women have lost their first two matches and are currently placed in sixth spot in The Hundred points table. They lost to Birmingham Phoenix Women by 20 runs in their last game. Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, have won their first two matches and are comfortably perched atop the points table. They will head into today's The Hundred clash on the back of a 25-run victory over Trent Rockets Women.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR-W XI

Kate Cross (C), Lizelle Lee, Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley.

NOS-W XI

Lauren Winfield Hill (C & WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick.

Match Details

MNR-W vs NOS-W, Match 9

Date and Time: 28th July 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The average first innings score in the last eight T20Is played at the venue is 164 runs. Teams winning the toss should look to field first as the last six out of the eight matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Lauren Winfield Hill: She scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 113.79 in the last game against the Trent Rockets Women.

Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Indian youngster has been in brilliant form with the bat in The Hundred, scoring 152 runs in just two matches at a healthy strike rate of 180.95. She is also the leading run-scorer this season so far.

Laura Kimmince: Kimmince is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her team in the middle order. She has scored 31 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 239 this season.

All-rounders

Alice Davidson Richards: She has impressed everyone with her all-around performances this season. Richards has picked up four wickets and also scored 25 runs in her two outings in The Hundred.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Indian T20I skipper can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 78 runs at a strike rate of 123.80 in two The Hundredinnings. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Linsey Smith: Smith has bowled exceptionally well so far this season, picking up four wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 3.90 in her two outings. She is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for her side.

Kate Cross: The Manchester Originals skipper has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.89 and also scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 185.71 in two The Hundred matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W) - 209 points

Alice Davidson Richards (NOS-W) - 148 points

Linsey Smith (NOS-W) - 138 points

Kate Cross (MNR-W) - 137 points

Katie Levick (NOS-W) - 122 points

Important stats for MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Jemimah Rodrigues: 152 runs in two matches; SR - 180.95

Harmanpreet Kaur: 78 runs in two matches; SR - 123.80

Katie Levick: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 3.90

Alice Davidson Richards: 25 runs and four wickets in two matches; SR - 83.33 and ER - 9.75

Kate Cross: 13 runs and four wickets in two matches; SR - 185.71 and ER - 7.89

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield Hill, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgie Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Katie Levick, Laura Jackson.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-Captain: Lizelle Lee.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Katie Levick.

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone. Vice-Captain: Alice Davidson Richards.

Edited by Samya Majumdar