MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hundred Women 2025, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Hundred Women 2025 will see Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) square off against Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, August 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be looking to start their season on a positive note. Manchester Originals Women have a strong squad with a lot of experienced players. Southern Brave Women have a balanced team with quality batters, bowlers and all-rounders.

These two teams have faced off four times, winning two matches each.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The 2nd match of the Hundred Women 2025 will be played on August 6, at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game is set to start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MNR-W vs SOB-W, 2nd Match

Date and Time: August 6, 2025, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester is a batting paradise, where it is easy to get the ball to the boundary. Fans can expect a good scoring match, with the pacers likely taking more wickets than spinners.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Form Guide

MNR-W - Will be playing their first match

SOB-W - Will be playing their first match

MNR-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing XI

MNR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Ella McCaughan, Seren Smale, Kathryn Bryce, Eve Jones, Deandra Dottin, Amelia Kerr, Alice Monaghan, Danielle Gregory, Lauren Filer, Fi Morris.

SOB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Tryon, Freya Kemp, Rhianna Southby (wk), Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. R Southby is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

L Wolvaardt

D Wyatt and L Wolvaardt are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Wolvaardt is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. E Jones is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

D Dottin and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Kerr will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. C Tryon is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowlers for today's Dream11 team are S Ecclestone and L Bell. Both can be among the wickets at this venue, and Ecclestone is in great form. Filer is another good bowler for today's match.

MNR-W vs SOB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is one of the most crucial picks from Manchester Originals Women as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. She will bat in the top order and also bowl some overs.

D Dottin

D Dottin is another crucial pick from the Manchester Originals Women squad. She is in top-notch form and can once again perform well. She will bat in the middle order and bowl her quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for MNR-W vs SOB-W, 2nd Match

A Kerr

D Dottin

B Mooney

S Ecclestone

L Wolvaardt

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders your captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: L Wolvaardt, E Jones, D Wyatt

All-rounders: A Kerr, C Tryon, D Dottin, G Adams, K Bryce

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, L Bell

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: L Wolvaardt, D Wyatt

All-rounders: A Kerr, C Tryon, D Dottin, M Villiers, K Bryce

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, L Bell, L Filer

