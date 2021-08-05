MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 19

Manchester Originals Women will take on Southern Brave Women in the 19th match of The Hundred Women's competition at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Manchester Originals Women are yet to win a game in The Hundred. They are currently rock-bottom in the points table and would want to go on a winning run as soon as possible. The Southern Brave, meanwhile, have won all four of their matches and are atop The Hundred standings. They will start as favorites today.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR-W XI

Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross(c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld(wk), Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley

SOB-W XI

Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole(c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd(wk), Lauren Bell

Match Details

MNR-W vs SOB-W, 19th Match, The Hundred Women's

Date and Time: 5th August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford generally favors the bowlers while the batsmen will probably have to struggle to score runs on this track. Pacers have the opportunity to wreak havoc, with the average first innings score at the venue being 105 runs.

Today’s MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Lizelle Lee is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter who can score big points for you. However, she’s yet to hit top gear in The Hundred.

Batters

Dani Wyatt scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game against Birmingham Phoenix Women. She’ll be expected to play another big knock today.

All-rounders

Anya Shrubsole was magnificent in the opening match against Trent Rockets. She scored 40 runs while also picking up four wickets.

Amanda Wellington took a four-wicket-haul in the last game against the London Spirit

Bowlers

Lauren Bell has picked up five wickets from the first four The Hundred matches. She’ll be expected to lead the line for her side once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington (SOB-W) – 285 points

Anya Shrubsole (SOB-W) – 260 points

Stefanie Taylor (SOB-W) – 204 points

Lauren Bell (SOB-W) – 179 points

Danni Wyatt (SOB-W) – 169 points

Important stats for MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington: Eight wickets

Anya Shrubsole: 40 runs and six wickets

Stefanie Taylor: 113 runs and two wickets

Lauren Bell: Five wickets

Danni Wyatt: 109 runs

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

Captain: Amanda Wellington. Vice-captain: Stefanie Taylor

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Georgie Boyce, Amanda Wellington, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

Captain: Anya Shrubsole. Vice-aptain: Lauren Bell

Edited by Samya Majumdar