MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 19

Manchester Originals Women will take on Southern Brave Women in the 19th match of The Hundred Women's competition at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.
Manchester Originals Women are yet to win a game in The Hundred. They are currently rock-bottom in the points table and would want to go on a winning run as soon as possible. The Southern Brave, meanwhile, have won all four of their matches and are atop The Hundred standings. They will start as favorites today.
MNR-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing 11 Today
MNR-W XI
Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross(c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld(wk), Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley
SOB-W XI
Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole(c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd(wk), Lauren Bell
Match Details
MNR-W vs SOB-W, 19th Match, The Hundred Women's
Date and Time: 5th August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch Report
The pitch at Old Trafford generally favors the bowlers while the batsmen will probably have to struggle to score runs on this track. Pacers have the opportunity to wreak havoc, with the average first innings score at the venue being 105 runs.
Today’s MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Lizelle Lee is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter who can score big points for you. However, she’s yet to hit top gear in The Hundred.
Batters
Dani Wyatt scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game against Birmingham Phoenix Women. She’ll be expected to play another big knock today.
All-rounders
Anya Shrubsole was magnificent in the opening match against Trent Rockets. She scored 40 runs while also picking up four wickets.
Amanda Wellington took a four-wicket-haul in the last game against the London Spirit
Bowlers
Lauren Bell has picked up five wickets from the first four The Hundred matches. She’ll be expected to lead the line for her side once again today.
Top 5 best players to pick in MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team
Amanda Wellington (SOB-W) – 285 points
Anya Shrubsole (SOB-W) – 260 points
Stefanie Taylor (SOB-W) – 204 points
Lauren Bell (SOB-W) – 179 points
Danni Wyatt (SOB-W) – 169 points
Important stats for MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team
Amanda Wellington: Eight wickets
Anya Shrubsole: 40 runs and six wickets
Stefanie Taylor: 113 runs and two wickets
Lauren Bell: Five wickets
Danni Wyatt: 109 runs
MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson
Captain: Amanda Wellington. Vice-captain: Stefanie Taylor
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Georgie Boyce, Amanda Wellington, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson
Captain: Anya Shrubsole. Vice-aptain: Lauren Bell