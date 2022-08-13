MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) host Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, August 13.

The Trent Rockets, despite boasting a strong roster, could not make their mark in the first edition of the Hundred. Regardless, the Rockets will start as the favorites, given their superior depth and balance. Manchester Originals, meanwhile, are a force to be reckoned with in this format. They have some experience to fall back on in the likes of Kate Cross and Deandra Dottin and will back themselves to get the two points today. With both sides eyeing a winning start to the tournament, an entertaining game beckons in Manchester.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT-W XI

Elyse Villani, Marie Kelly, Nat Sciver (c), Mignon du Preez, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Bryony Smith, Katherine Brunt, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro and Alexa Stonehouse/Kathryn Bryce.

MNR-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee/Amy Satterthwaite, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Lea Tahuhu, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Grace Potts and Laura Jackson/Cordelia Griffith.

Match Details

MNR-W vs TRT-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 13th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Old Trafford with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. There should be enough help on offer for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with 120-130 being a good total at the venue.

Today's MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ellie Threlkeld: Ellie Threlkeld is a consistent performer on the English domestic circuit, capable of scoring big runs and batting anywhere. Although she is yet to fire in the Hundred, Threlkeld has some experience under her belt and comes into the edition in decent form. With the Manchester Originals keeper likely to play a prominent role with the bat, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Mignon du Preez: Mignon du Preez is a skilled middle-order batter who has valuable experience of playing all over the world in this format. Her power game has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few seasons, allowing her to take up the floater's role to perfection. With the South African boasting a fine record in English conditions as well, Du Preez could be backed to score some runs in this game.

All-rounder

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver did not have the best of Commonwealth Games campaigns, but did show glimpses of her all-round ability. She was one of the best batters in the Hundred last season, coming up with explosive knocks in the top order. Given her knack for picking up wickets at times of need as well, Sciver is a must-have in your MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best white-ball bowlers and for good reason. She is England's go-to bowler for wickets in the middle overs, with her accuracy and tactical nous standing out. Although she did not have the best of Hundred campaigns last time around, her bowling ability should make her a good addition to your MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Alana King (TRT-W)

Deandra Dottin (MNR-W)

Katherine Brunt (TRT-W)

Important stats for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Natalie Sciver - 220 runs in 8 Hundred 2021 matches , SR: 136.64

Kate Cross - 12 wickets in 7 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 14.08

Sophie Ecclestone - 5 wickets in 7 Hundred 2021 matches, ER: 6.04

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ellie Threlkeld, Elyse Villani, Deandra Dottin, Mignon du Preez, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu and Alana King.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ellie Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Deandra Dottin, Mignon du Preez, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Alana King.

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

