MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) take on Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, August 16.

Both the Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire started their Hundred campaigns on the wrong note. While Welsh Fire came up short against Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals were outbowled by the Trent Rockets in their own backyard.

Despite a no-show with the bat in the previous game, the Originals have a decent batting unit to compliment their bowling strength and will start as the favorites. But given the strength in their roster, Welsh Fire will also fancy their chances of scripting a win.

All in all, a cracking game beckons, with both teams eager to get going in this edition of the Hundred.

MNR-W vs WEF-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF-W XI

Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Katie George, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce (wk), Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley and Claire Nicholas.

MNR-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Cordelia Griffith, Ami Campbell, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld (wk) and Hannah Jones.

Match Details

MNR-W vs WEF-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 16th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is on the slower side, with runscoring being a tad difficult. While the pacers should get the ball moving around early on, the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. The spinners will have a big say in the outcome of the game, given the slowness of the track. The ball should turn and grip off the surface, with wickets in hand being key. Batting first should be the preferred option, with 120-130 being a great total at the venue.

Today's MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tammy Beaumont: Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont showed glimpses of her ability with the bat against Birmingham Phoenix, but was unable to convert a promising start into a big one. Although she is not part of England's T20I plans, Beaumont has a heap of experience under her belt. Given her knack for scoring big runs, Beaumont should be a handy pick in your MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Lizelle Lee: Lizelle Lee, who recently retired from international cricket, looked in good touch during her brief stay in the middle against Trent Rockets. The South African is an explosive batter who has scored loads of runs in international cricket and in the WBBL. With the opener capable of making full use of the field restrictions in the powerplay, Lee is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Annabel Sutherland: Annabel Sutherland had a good start to her Hundred campaign, scoring 34 runs off just 21 balls and also chipping in with a wicket. She is a talented all-rounder who can single-handedly win games. With the youngster in good form coming into the game, she could be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, with her record speaking for itself. While the left-arm spinner came into the Hundred in fine form, Ecclestone did not have the best of outings in the previous game despite picking up a wicket. Regardless, she is a skilled bowler who can be relied upon to take a few wickets. Given her ability with the bat as well, Ecclestone is a must-have in your MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team

Rachael Haynes (WEF-W)

Sophie Ecclestone (MNR-W)

Annabel Sutherland (WEF-W)

Important stats for MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont - 39(34) vs Birmingham Phoenix in the previous match

Deandra Dottin - 2/21 vs Trent Rockets in the previous match

Kate Cross - 1/19 vs Trent Rockets in the previous match

MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ellie Threlkeld, Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Cordelia Griffith, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley and Claire Nicholas.

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ellie Threlkeld, Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Rachael Haynes, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley and Kate Cross.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland.

