MNT vs BHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 2

Manipal Tigers (MNT) will face Bhilwara Kings (BHK) in the second match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 2.

This is the second match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 and will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Former Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh is the captain of the Manipal Tigers and has several stars at his disposal, including Brett Lee, Daren Sammy, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Imran Tahir.

Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, are being led by former Indian left-handed all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, and William Porterfield are some of thebiggestg names in the squad.

MNT vs BHK Match Details, Match 2

The second match of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MNT vs BHK, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 18th September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar

MNT vs BHK Pitch Report

The track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is batting friendly and is expected to come to the aid of batters. The pitch tends to remain the same over the course of the game and bowling first will be a wise idea on this surface.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 179

Average second innings score: 180

MNT vs BHK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Manipal Tigers: NA

Bhilwara Kings: NA

MNT vs BHK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Manipal Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Manipal Tigers Probable Playing 11

Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Brett Lee, Ryan Sidebottom, Parvinder Awana, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh (c), Muttiah Muralitharan, Corey Anderson

Bhilwara Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing 11

Samit Patel, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Monty Panesar, Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan

MNT vs BHK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naman Ojha (2972 runs in 182 T20s)

Naman Ojha will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Team. He smashed 95 runs off just 51 balls and 140 runs off 69 balls against the World Giants during last year's tournament.

Top Batter pick

Daren Sammy (3918 runs and 160 wickets in 320 matches)

West Indies legend Daren Sammy is a two-time T20 World Cup winning captain. He had amassed 38 runs off just 17 balls in the last match of the last edition of the tournament

Top All-rounder pick

Corey Anderson (2770 runs in 152 matches)

Corey Anderson is a dynamic cricketer who is still only 31. He had smashed the fastest 100 for New Zealand in ODIs, taking only 36 deliveries.

Top Bowler pick

Harbhajan Singh (235 wickets in 268 matches)

Experienced Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is the captain of his team. He has taken 235 wickets in 268 T20 matches across his career.

MNT vs BHK match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Watson

Shane Watson has had a glorious T20 career. He has 8821 runs to his name from 343 matches, including six centuries. Watson has also scalped 216 wickets. Last week, the veteran Australian ace collected 39 runs off just 23 balls against Sri Lanka Legends in Australia's first match of the Road Safety World Series. He could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has amassed 4852 runs in 274 T20s and has also claimed 99 wickets. He has been in great form lately and smacked an unbeaten 50 against World Giants in the exhibition match and 35 runs off just 15 balls against South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats (Career Stats) Shane Watson 8821 runs and 216 wickets Yusuf Pathan 4852 runs and 99 wickets Daren Sammy 3918 runs and 160 wickets Harbhajan Singh 235 wickets Brett Lee 109 wickets

MNT vs BHK match expert tips

Shane Watson is outstanding in both departments of cricket and he can be a great multiplier pick for your MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy.

MNT vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batter: Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Daren Sammy

All-rounder: Irfan Pathan, Corey Anderson, Samit Patel, Shane Watson

Bowler: Tim Bresnan, Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee

MNT vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batter: Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Daren Sammy

All-rounder: Irfan Pathan, Corey Anderson, Shane Watson

Bowler: Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Imran Tahir, Muttiah Muralitharan

