MNT vs BHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 8

The Manipal Tigers (MNT) will take on the Bhilwara Kings (BHK) in the eighth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Monday, September 26. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MNT vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 8.

Both teams' previous games were called off without a ball being bowled.

The Manipal Tigers are yet to win a game this season. They have plenty of star spinners in their lineup, but have not delivered with the bat, with their top order failing in both games. The Tigers also have hitmen like Yusuf Pathan and his brother Irfan, but as a unit, they have been unconvincing.

Manipal will want to put in a thorough display in their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, the Bhilwara Kings have won one of their three games, with their only victory, interestingly, coming against the Manipal Tigers last week. They will look to add to that good performance with a few more convincing wins in the upcoming games.

The last time these two teams met, the Kings defeated the Tigers by three wickets.

MNT vs BHK Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on September 26 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MNT vs BHK, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: September, 26, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar.

MNT vs BHK Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium generally favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. Batters must stay engaged during the first few deliveries before they can begin playing their shots.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by team batting first: N/A.

Matches won by team bowling first: N/A.

Average first innings score: N/A.

Average second innings score: N/A.

MNT vs BHK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Manipal Tigers: L-L.

Bhilwara Kings: W-L.

MNT vs BHK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Manipal Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Manipal Tigers Probable Playing 11

Swapnil Asnodkar, Ravikant Shukla, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Shivakant Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Parvinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Bhilwara Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing 11

Naman Ojha (wk), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan.

MNT vs BHK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Naman Ojha (26 runs in two matches, S.R: 136.925)

Ojha is slowly settling in and is a must-have in the wicket-keeper position. His domestic performances cannot be underrated, and he can be expected to deliver an excellent performance in today's match.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammad Kaif (108 runs & one wicket in three matches, Average: 36.00)

Kaif was one of the most versatile batters in his prime, capable of scoring runs regardless of where he was deployed in the lineup. The top-order batsman hasn't looked like he has been away from cricket for long at Legends League Cricket 2022.

He has scored 108 runs and taken one wicket in three games, making him a must-have in your MNT vs BHK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Yusuf Pathan (108 runs & three wickets in three matches, Average: 54.00 )

Yusuf had a trophy-laden career, having won the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Indian Premier League title on three occasions. He is an aggressive batter who enjoys hitting the ball hard and can provide breakthroughs with his off-break bowling ability.

Yusuf has scored 108 runs at an outstanding average of 54.00 and taken three wickets in as many games.

Top Bowler Pick

Harbhajan Singh (Four wickets & 18 runs in three matches, Average: 18.75)

Harbhajan has looked impressive with the ball, while also scoring crucial runs in the lower order. He has taken four wickets at an outstanding average of 18.75 and an economy rate of 6.25 in three games, making him an excellent player to have in your fantasy team.

MNT vs BHK match captain and vice-captain choices

Tanmay Srivastava

Srivastava is a talented batter who could be a great pick for the captain's role in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He generally bats in the middle order and has scored 109 runs at an exceptional average of 54.50 in three games.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, is a fine swing bowler and useful batter. He has played some brilliant cricket in the competition so far, stopping the run-flow in the middle overs.

The all-rounder has taken one wicket and scored 52 runs at an average of 26.00 in three games. Given his current form and experience, he would be an excellent vice-captain for your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for MNT vs BHK Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Ravikant Shukla 33 runs in two games Pradeep Sahu 40 runs in two games Parwinder Awana Two wickets in three games Ryan Sidebottom Three wickets in three games Chris Mpofu Four wickets in two games

MNT vs BHK match expert tips

Corey Anderson is yet to make a mark this season. But given the number of matches he has played in recent years and his ability with both the bat and the ball, he is only one game away from returning to form. Back him to produce a stellar performance in today's outing.

MNT vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

Manipal Tigers vs Bilwara Kings Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha.

Batter: Shivakant Shukla, Mohammad Kaif, Tanmay Srivastava.

All-rounder: Irfan Pathan, Corey Anderson, Yusuf Pathan, Pradeep Sahu.

Bowler: Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Fidel Edwards.

MNT vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

Manipal Tigers vs Bilwara Kings Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Tatenda Taibu.

Batter: Nick Compton, Mohammad Kaif, Tanmay Srivastava.

All-rounder: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan.

Bowler: Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Fidel Edwards, Tim Bresnan, Chris Mpofu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far