MON vs VK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 2nd, 2023

Montreal Tigers will clash against Vancouver Knights in the 19th match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Wednesday, August 2.

The Tigers are enjoying a successful tournament so far and sit on top of the table. Having started the competition with three back-to-back wins, they have registered four victories and suffered a defeat in six matches.

After losing to the Wolves in their fourth match, they bounced back against the Nationals. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum going into the business end of the tournament.

The Knights, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination. They have played five matches, winning two and losing two. They are having a roller-coaster ride so far and need a big game to stay alive in the competition.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the MON vs VK Dream11 game.

#3 Fakhar Zaman (VK) - 8.5 Credits

Fakhar Zaman (VK)- 8.5 Credits

Fakhar Zaman is having a pretty good tournament for the Knights. In just four innings, the opening batter has scored 153 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 125.41.

Zaman needs to continue his aggressive stroke play as the tournament progresses to the business end. He can be a top-class captaincy choice in the MON vs VK Dream11 game.

#2 Carlos Brathwaite (MON) - 7.5 Credits

Carlos Brathwaite (MON) - 7.5 Credits

Carlos Brathwaite is having a tournament to remember for the Montreal Tigers. In just five encounters, he has picked eight wickets.

Tigers will need Brathwaite to step up in the crucial middle overs to pick some big wickets to turn the game in his team’s favor. He can be a promising captaincy choice in the MON vs VK Dream11 game.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 9 Credits

Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 9 Credits

Shakib Al Hasan, the Montreal Tigers all-rounder, is one of the players to watch out for in the MON vs VK Dream11 game. In just four matches, the star all-rounder has scored 102 runs and went on to pick 5 wickets with the ball in hand.

With Shakib giving a plethora of fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments, he can be an excellent captaincy choice in your fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's MON vs VK Dream11 Contest? Shakib Al Hasan Carlos Brathwaite 0 votes