MON vs VK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 19

The Montreal Tigers (MON) will take on the Vancouver Knights (VK) in the 19th match of the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Wednesday, August 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MON vs VK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Montreal Tigers have performed pretty decently so far in the tournament. They have won three of their five matches and are currently at the top of the table. The Vancouver Knights, on the other hand, are struggling to find the right form in the tournament. They have won two games and lost as many and are currently struggling at the second-last position in the points table.

Both teams will be looking for a win in this match for different reasons. While the Montreal Tigers will try and cement their spot at the top of the table, the Vancouver Knights will look to improve their position.

MON vs VK Match Details

The 19th match of the Global T20 Canada will be played on August 2 at the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton. The match will commence at 1.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MON vs VK, Match 19, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: August 2, 2023, Wednesday; 1.00 am IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

MON vs VK Probable Playing XIs

MON Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MON Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Sherfance Rutherford, Andre Russell, Craig Brathwaite, Abbas Afridi, A Raja, D Singh Airee, K Sana, S Adrian Wjeyeratne (wk), and D Bajwa.

VK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VK Probable Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), C Bosch, R Pathan, H Thaker, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Najibullah Zadran, Ruben Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, and M Kamal

MON vs VK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Mohammad Rizwan (80 Points in 1 Match)

Mohammad Rizwan have started the tournament with a good knock in his first match. The Pakistan cricketer looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter - Fakhar Zaman (Avg Points - 57)

Fakhar Zaman has been in decent form in this tournament with the bat so far. The left-hander has played two great knocks and looks like a good batter pick for the match.

All-rounder - Carlos Brathwaite (Avg Points - 57.2)

Carlos Brathwaite has an average of 57.2 points per match in the tournament. So far, the West Indian has delivered with the ball but we all know about his abilities with the bat. Hence, Brathwaite will be a good pick from the all-rounder category.

Bowler - Ruben Trumpelmann (Avg Points - 47)

Ruben Trumpelmann has been average with the ball for the most part of the tournament so far. But in the last match, he looked in great form and picked up 122 bowling points making him a prime choice from the bowler category for this match.

MON vs VK match captain and vice-captain choices

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch has been in great all-round form in the tournament. He has delivered with both his trades and that makes him a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Carlos Brathwaite

The West Indies all-rounder has been in good wicket-taking form in the tournament. Carlos Brathwaite can also be lethal with the bat and that makes him a great potential candidate as the best performer for the game.

Five Must-Picks for MON vs VK, Match 19

Mohammad Rizwan

Fakhar Zaman

Corbin Bosch

Carlos Brathwaite

Ruben Trumpelmann

MON vs VK Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a balanced one. Players of all trades will have something on it. All-rounders will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MON vs VK Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Head-to-head Team

MON vs VK Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Corbin Bosch, H Thaker, D Singh Airee

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, K Sana, Ruben Trumpelmann

