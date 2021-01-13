Most Runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 12)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its third day of action on January 12, with all the teams in Elite Group A, B and C displaying their wares. Elite Group D and E and the Plate Group outfits will be seen plying their trades on Wednesday, January 13th.

Punjab and Railways, with eight points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The two teams have won both their matches so far, with the former placed higher on the points table due to their better net run rate.

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are placed third and fourth in the group – a win and a loss each and 4 points in their respective kitties. Uttar Pradesh and Tripura have lost both their respective matches and occupy the last two positions in the Elite Group A points table.

Tamil Nadu and Bengal are perched at the top of the Elite Group B points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The two outfits have eight points each, courtesy of their two wins and are separated in the table by their respective net run rates.

Assam and Hyderabad, with four points each to their credit, are the other teams in the group to have won a match thus far. Odisha and Jharkhand bring up the rear of the Elite Group B points table, having suffered reversals in both their respective matches.

Gujarat and Baroda occupy the top two positions in the Elite Group C points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Both the teams have won their two matches thus far. Gujarat have a much superior net run rate, however.

Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra are placed third and fourth in the group with four points each to their name. Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have been on the receiving end in both their respective matches to date and occupy the last two spots in the Elite Group C points table.

The team standings in all the six groups after the third day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and wicket charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Vivek Singh has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Bengal opener has amassed 154 runs in the two matches he has played. His unbeaten 100-run knock against Jharkhand is the only century of the tournament thus far. Singh has an excellent strike rate of 155.55 and has struck nineteen fours and five sixes.

Advertisement

C Hari Nishanth occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. The Tamil Nadu opener has scored 139 runs in his two knocks with an unbeaten 92 as his highest score. Nishanth's runs have come at an acceptable strike of 133.65 and feature thirteen fours and four maximums.

Prabhsimran Singh is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman has aggregated 132 runs thus far with an unbeaten 89 as his best effort. His runs have come at a decent strike rate of 141.93 and include thirteen fours apart from six hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla continues to be the tournament's highest-taker after Day 3 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Gujarat left-arm seamer has scalped eight wickets in the two matches he has played. His spell of 6/19 against Maharashtra is the best of the tournament so far. Nagwaswalla also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.06.

Ishan Porel, with seven wickets, occupies the second spot in the wicket-taking charts. The Bengal pacer has a spell of 4/26 as his best returns. He has been slightly expensive, however, having conceded at 7.50 runs per over.

Advertisement

Siddarth Kaul is the third-highest wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 so far. He has accounted for six wickets in the two encounters he has played. The Punjab seamer also has a best effort of 4/26, which included a hat-trick. He also has an impressive economy rate of 6.75.