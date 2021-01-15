Most Runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 14)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its fifth day of action on January 14, with all the teams in Elite Group A, B and C playing their respective third encounters. Elite Group D and E and the Plate Group sides will be seen plying their trade on Friday, January 15.

Punjab are perched at the top of the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They are the only team in the group to have won all their three matches for the twelve points in their kitty.

Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Railways, with eight points apiece, follow the table-toppers with a couple of wins and a loss each thus far. Tripura and Uttar Pradesh bring up the rear of the Elite Group A points table, both teams having lost all their three matches.

Tamil Nadu and Bengal maintained their perfect record in Elite Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, registering their third consecutive victories. The two teams have twelve points each with the former placed higher on the points table due to their better net run rate.

Jharkhand, Assam and Hyderabad are the other teams in the group to have won a match each for the four points in their respective kitties. Odisha are placed last in Elite Group B and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Baroda occupy the top spot in the Elite Group C points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They have twelve points in their bag, courtesy of wins in all the three encounters they have played.

Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are placed second and third in the points table. Both the teams have eight points, with a couple of victories and a reversal each.

Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have four points each in their respective kitties, courtesy of a solitary win each they have registered. Chhattisgarh have come up short in all the three matches they have played in Elite Group C to be without a point.

The team standings in all the six groups after the fifth day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Prabhsimran Singh has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman has aggregated 195 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 89 as his highest score. Singh has a decent strike rate of 147.72 and has struck fifteen fours and twelve sixes.

Vivek Singh retains the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. The Bengal opener has amassed 180 runs with an unbeaten 100-run knock as his best effort. His runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 163.63 and feature 25 fours and 5 maximums.

Virat Singh is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The southpaw from Jharkhand has scored 173 runs thus far with an unbeaten 103 as his top score. He has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 154.46, with the help of eighteen fours and five hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Ishan Porel has jumped to the top of the highest wicket-takers list after Day 5 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Bengal pacer has accounted for eleven wickets in the three matches he has played. He has a best spell of 4/24 and a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, with nine wickets, has slipped to the second spot in the wicket-taking charts. His spell of 6/19 is still the best of the tournament so far and he has an impressive economy rate of 6.47.

Rahul Chahar, Darshan Nalkande and Lukman Meriwala, with eight wickets apiece, are the joint third-highest wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Chahar is placed third on the list due to his superior average compared to the other two bowlers. The Rajasthan leg-spinner has a best effort of 5/14 and has been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 5.12 per over.