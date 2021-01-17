Most Runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 16)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its seventh day of action on January 16. All the teams in Elite Group A, B and C played their respective penultimate league stage matches. Elite Group D and E and the Plate Group sides will be displaying their wares on Sunday, January 17.

Punjab continue to occupy the top spot in the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They have won all their four matches for the sixteen points in their kitty and are primed to qualify for the quarter-finals from the group.

Karnataka are placed second in the group with twelve points to their credit, courtesy of the three wins they have registered thus far. Jammu and Kashmir and Railways, with eight points each, follow the top two teams in the Elite Group A points table.

Uttar Pradesh is the other team to have won a match so far in the Elite Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Tripura are the current wooden spoon holders in the group, having suffered reversals in all the four encounters they have played.

Tamil Nadu, with sixteen points, are perched at the top of the Elite Group B points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They registered their fourth win yesterday to maintain their perfect record in the tournament.

Bengal trail the table-toppers by four points after suffering a defeat against Assam in their fourth match of the tournament. Jharkhand and Assam are placed third and fourth in Elite Group B, with both the teams having won and lost a couple of matches each.

Hyderabad, with four points, occupy the fifth position in the Elite Group B points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Odisha, who are yet to register a point, are placed last in Elite Group B.

Baroda are the current table-toppers of Elite Group C in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They have sixteen points in their bag, courtesy of wins in all the four encounters they have played.

Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, with twelve points apiece, are the other contenders for a knockout stage berth from Group C. Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have registered a solitary win each and are out of contention for a quarter-final spot.

Chhattisgarh have come up short in all the four matches they have played and bring up the rear of Elite Group C.

Advertisement

The team standings in all the six groups after the first week of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Prabhsimran Singh has regained the top spot in the highest run-scorers list after the seventh day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Punjab opener has amassed 268 runs in the four matches he has played with an unbeaten 89 as his top score. Singh has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 150.56, with the help of 19 fours and 18 sixes.

Narayan Jagadeesan occupies the second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Tamil Nadu opening batsman has aggregated 244 runs to date with an unbeaten 78 as his best effort. Jagadeesan has an acceptable strike rate of 146.10 and has struck 18 fours and 13 maximums.

Virat Singh is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The southpaw from Jharkhand has scored 240 runs thus far with an unbeaten 103 as his highest score. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 161.07 and feature 28 fours and six hits over the rope.

1⃣0⃣3⃣* against Assam 👌

6⃣7⃣ against Odisha 👍



Virat Singh continues his good run of form and put up another impressive batting display. 👏👏 #ODIvJHA #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch his 67-run knock 🎥👇https://t.co/QurPgoohve pic.twitter.com/aagFIsgVmR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 16, 2021

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Ishan Porel has consolidated his position at the top of the wicket-taking charts after Day 7 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Bengal pacer has scalped thirteen wickets in the four matches he has played. He has a best effort of 4/24 and has a decent economy rate of 7.37.

Rahul Chahar and Avesh Khan are among a host of bowlers who have taken ten wickets apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They are placed second and third on the list based on the number of matches they have played and their averages.

Chahar, from Rajasthan, has a best spell of 5/14 and has conceded an average of just 5.75 runs per over. Madhya Pradesh's Khan has returned figures of 5/17 as his best effort and has an excellent economy rate of 6.50.