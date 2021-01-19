Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 18)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 has reached its final day of league stage action, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E and the Plate Group playing their last preliminary round matches on Tuesday, January 19. The Elite Group A, B and C sides played their final league phase encounters on January 18.

Punjab finished atop the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, with twenty points to their credit. They won all their five league stage matches to qualify for the quarter-finals as the table-toppers.

Karnataka are placed second in the group, with their only reversal coming against Punjab. Their qualification for the knockout stage as one of the two best second-placed teams will depend on the results of the final day's matches in Elite Group D and E.

Jammu and Kashmir and Railways occupy the next two spots in the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, with three and two wins respectively. Uttar Pradesh avoided finishing with the wooden spoon in the group because of their win against Tripura, who ended without a point.

Tamil Nadu qualified for the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 as the Elite Group B table-toppers. Just like Punjab, they also finished with an all-win record in the group stages.

The winning run continues! 👏👏



The @DineshKarthik-led Tamil Nadu seal their fifth win in a row after beating Bengal by eight wickets.





Bengal and Jharkhand, with twelve points each, are placed second and third in the group but are out of contention for a knockout stage berth. Assam finished fourth in Elite Group B, courtesy of a couple of wins.

Hyderabad and Odisha won a solitary match each, with the latter's inferior net run rate consigning them to the last spot in the group.

Baroda made it through to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 from Elite Group C. They emerged victorious in all their group stage matches to finish with twenty points.

Himachal Pradesh, with sixteen points, finished as the Elite Group C runners-up. Just like Karnataka, they would also await the results of the final Elite Group D and E encounters to know their fate in the tournament.

Gujarat are placed third in the group, with their only two defeats coming against the two teams above them in the points table. Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh won a match each in the tournament and are placed in that order in the Elite Group C points table based on their net run rates.

The team standings in all the six groups after the penultimate day of league phase matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Narayan Jagadeesan has emerged as the highest run-scorer of the tournament after the ninth day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Tamil Nadu opener has amassed 315 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 78 as his highest score. Jagadeesan has a decent strike rate of 148.58 and has struck 24 fours apart from 17 sixes.

2⃣7⃣ vs Jharkhand

7⃣8⃣* vs Assam

6⃣1⃣ vs Odisha

7⃣8⃣* vs Hyderabad

7⃣1⃣* vs Bengal



N Jagadeesan creamed 6 fours & 4 sixes to score an 71* off 45 against Bengal.





Prabhsimran Singh has slipped to the second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman has aggregated 277 runs so far, with an unbeaten 89 as his best effort. Singh has scored his runs at a strike rate of 144.27, with the help of 20 fours and 18 maximums.

Riyan Parag has climbed to the third position in the highest run-scorers list in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Assam skipper has accumulated 261 runs in his five knocks, with an unbeaten 77 as his top score. Parag's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 141.84 and feature 13 fours and 17 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Ishan Porel continues to be at the top of the wicket-taking charts after Day 9 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Bengal pacer has accounted for thirteen wickets but will not be able to add to his tally, with his team eliminated from the tournament. He has a spell of 4/24 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.42.

Avesh Khan and Lukman Meriwala are the joint second-highest wicket-takers with 11 wickets apiece. The former is placed second on the list because he has played one less match.

Madhya Pradesh's Khan has returned figures of 5/17 as his best effort, although he has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 7.87 runs per over. Meriwala from Baroda has an amazing spell of 5/8 as his best figures and has an excellent economy rate of 6.27.