Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 19)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its final day of league stage action on January 19, with the eight quarter-finalists being identified. The knockout phase matches will be played in Ahmedabad, starting from January 26.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh finished as the top two teams in the Elite Group D points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, with sixteen points apiece. While the former qualified for the quarter-finals as the table-toppers, the latter was pipped for a berth in the knockout stages by Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka based on their better net run rates.

Saurashtra and Goa occupied the next two spots in the group, with both teams winning three and losing two encounters in the league phase. Services was the other team to win a match in Elite Group D, to be placed above Vidharbha, who failed to register a point in the tournament.

Haryana finished atop the Elite Group E points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, with twenty points to their credit. They finished with an all-win record and are the only team to qualify for the quarter-finals from the group.

Kerala and Delhi followed the table-toppers in the Elite Group E points table. Both teams suffered defeats in two of their respective five encounters to finish with twelve points.

Pondicherry, with eight points, finished in the fourth position in the group. Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh brought up the rear of the Elite Group E points table, with both teams registering just a solitary win each in the tournament.

Bihar bagged the sole quarter-final spot from the Plate Group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They maintained their perfect record throughout the league phase to finish with twenty points.

Chandigarh and Nagaland would consider themselves unlucky to miss out on a knockout stage berth. Although both the teams remained unbeaten, they lost out on two points as the encounter between the two sides was abandoned.

Meghalaya and Manipur occupied the fourth and fifth spots in the Plate Group with twelve and eight points respectively. Sikkim put it across Mizoram for their sole win of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram suffered reversals in all their five encounters to occupy the last two spots in the Plate Group points table.

The team standings in all the six groups after the conclusion of league stage matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Narayan Jagadeesan finished as the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of group stage action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Tamil Nadu opener has aggregated 315 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 78 as his best effort. Jagadeesan has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 148.58, with the help of 24 fours apart from 17 hits over the rope.

Avi Barot occupies the second position in the run-scoring charts. The Saurashtra opener smashed 283 runs in the tournament, with 122 being his top score. Barot's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 184.96 and included 32 fours and 12 sixes.

Prabhsimran Singh has slipped to the third spot in the highest run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman has accumulated 277 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 89 as his highest score. Singh has an acceptable strike rate of 144.27 and has struck 20 fours and 18 maximums.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Ashutosh Aman and Avesh Khan, with 14 wickets apiece, were the highest wicket-takers in the league phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Bihar's Aman has a spell of 4/9 as his best figures and has an exceptional economy rate of 4.55. Khan from Madhya Pradesh returned figures of 5/17 as his best effort and had an economy rate of 7.45.

Ishan Porel occupied the third spot in the wicket-taking charts with thirteen wickets to his credit. The Bengal pacer had a spell of 4/24 as his best effort and had a decent economy rate of 7.42.

With Madhya Pradesh and Bengal eliminated from the tournament, both Khan and Porel will not be able to add to their wicket-taking tallies.