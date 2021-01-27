Most runs and most wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 26)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its first two quarter-finals played on January 26. The remaining two last eight matches will be played on Wednesday, January 27.

Punjab routed Karnataka by nine wickets in the first quarter-final encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They bowled out the defending champions for just 87 runs and chased down the target with more than seven overs to spare.

It was an all-round bowling effort from Punjab. While Siddarth Kaul snared three wickets, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh accounted for two scalps apiece.

Punjab lost Abhishek Sharma early in pursuit of the small target. But Prabhsimran Singh and Mandeep Singh stitched together an unbroken 85-run partnership for the second wicket to help them register an easy win.

An all-round bowling effort ✅

An unbroken 85-run stand between Prabhsimran Singh & Mandeep Singh ✅

A place in the semifinals ✅



Watch how Punjab secured a 9⃣-wicket win over Karnataka

#KARvPUN #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #QF1 https://t.co/g4m2YEWPtz pic.twitter.com/GhuAGqBUb7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021

Tamil Nadu put it across Himachal Pradesh by five wickets in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They restricted the Rishi Dhawan-led outfit to a score of 135/9 in their allotted twenty overs and reached the target with thirteen deliveries to spare.

Sonu Yadav was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu, with figures of 3/14. His new-ball partner Sandeep Warrier complemented him well with a spell of 2/32.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side was in a spot of bother when they were reduced to a score of 66/5 halfway through the thirteenth over. But an unbroken 75-run partnership between Baba Aparajith (52) and Shahrukh Khan (40) for the sixth wicket helped them achieve the target.

After the bowlers restricted Himachal to 135/9, Baba Aparajith & Shahrukh Khan starred with the bat to power Tamil Nadu into the semifinals. 👏👏#TNvHP



Watch the highlights of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #QF2 🎥👇https://t.co/j0wMeWm3Db pic.twitter.com/55QyZw4LFT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021

Haryana will face Baroda in the third quarter-final encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The final quarter-final will see Rajasthan cross swords with Bihar.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Prabhsimran Singh has emerged as the highest run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 after his unbeaten 49-run knock in the first quarter-final encounter.

The Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman has accumulated 326 runs in the six matches he has played, with an unbeaten 89 as his highest score. Singh has scored these runs at an acceptable strike rate of 142.35, with the help of 22 fours and 21 sixes.

Narayan Jagadeesan has slipped to the second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Tamil Nadu opener has aggregated 322 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 78 as his best effort. Jagadeesan has a decent strike rate of 147.70 and has struck 25 fours apart from 17 hits over the rope.

Avi Barot is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Saurashtra opener amassed 283 runs in the tournament, with 122 being his top score. Barot's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 184.96 and included 32 fours and 12 maximums.

Baroda's Kedar Devdhar (226), Haryana's Shivam Chauhan (214) and Rajasthan's Ankit Lamba (160) are the three highest run-getters from the teams who will be seen in action today.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Ashutosh Aman and Avesh Khan, with 14 wickets each, continue to be the highest wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Aman from Bihar has a spell of 4/9 as his best performance and has an outstanding economy rate of 4.55. Madhya Pradesh's Khan returned figures of 5/17 as his best effort and had an economy rate of 7.45.

Siddharth Kaul occupies the third spot in the wicket-taking charts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Punjab pacer has accounted for 13 wickets, the same as Ishan Porel, but is placed higher due to a better average.

Kaul has a spell of 4/26 as his best returns and has not been too expensive either, having conceded an average of just 6.52 per over.

Apart from Aman, Baroda's Lukman Meriwala (11) along with the Rajasthan duo of Rahul Chahar (11) and Ravi Bishnoi (9) are the highest wicket-takers from the sides who will be plying their trade today.