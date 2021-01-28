Most runs and most wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 27)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 saw its remaining two quarter-final encounters played on January 27. Both the semi-final matches will be played on Friday, January 29.

Baroda pipped Haryana by eight wickets in the third quarter-final encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They restricted the Mohit Sharma-led team to a score of 148/7 in their allotted 20 overs and achieved the target off the very last ball of their innings.

Kartik Kakade (2/7) was the most successful bowler for Baroda, with Atit Sheth and Babashafi Pathan chipping in with a wicket each. But they seemed to have made heavy weather of the run chase before Vishnu Solanki clubbed 16 runs off the last three deliveries, including a six in the last ball, to seal the deal.

Rajasthan defeated Bihar by 16 runs in the last quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They posted a score of 164/5 in their twenty overs and restricted the Plate Group winners to a total of 148/4 to qualify for the semis.

Mahipal Lomror starred with the bat for Rajasthan with a blazing unbeaten 78-run knock. Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, and Chandrapal Singh picked up a wicket each to help the Ashok Menaria-led side defend the target.

Rajasthan will take on Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The other last-four encounter will see Baroda cross swords with Punjab.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Prabhsimran Singh continues to be the highest run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 after the completion of the quarter-final encounters.

The Punjab wicket-keeper-batsman has aggregated 326 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 89 as his top score. Singh's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 142.35 and comprise of 22 fours and 21 sixes.

Narayan Jagadeesan is placed second in the run-scoring charts. The Tamil Nadu opener has scored 322 runs in the six matches he has played, an unbeaten 78 being his best effort. Jagadeesan has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 147.70, with the help of 25 fours and 17 maximums.

Avi Barot still occupies the third spot in the highest run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Saurashtra opener smashed 283 runs in the tournament, with 122 being his highest score. Barot had an excellent strike rate of 184.96 and struck 32 fours apart from 12 hits across the rope.

Baroda's Kedar Devdhar (269 runs) will be looking to challenge Singh and Jagadeesan to emerge as the highest run-getter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Ashutosh Aman's two wickets in Wednesday's encounter against Rajasthan has helped him emerge as the sole highest wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, with 16 scalps to his name.

The Bihar left-arm spinner, whose best effort is 4/9, had an exceptional economy rate of 5.08.

Avesh Khan, with 14 wickets, occupies the second spot in the wicket-taking charts. The Madhya Pradesh speedster returned with figures of 5/17 as his best performance but was slightly on the expensive, having conceded an average of 7.45 runs per over.

Siddharth Kaul is placed third in the highest wicket-takers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Punjab seamer and Ishan Porel have accounted for 13 wickets apiece, but the former is placed higher due to a slightly better average.

With Rahul Chahar joining the Indian team camp for the series against England, Baroda's Lukman Meriwala (11), Rajasthan's Ravi Bishnoi (10) and Punjab's Arshdeep Singh (10) apart from Kaul are the likely contenders to overhaul Aman and emerge as the highest wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.