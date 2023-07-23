MP vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - July 23rd, 2023

The Mississauga Panthers will square off against the Montreal Tigers in the sixth encounter of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Sunday, July 23.

The Panthers suffered heavy defeats in the first two games against the Brampton Wolves and the Vancouver Knights. The batting units have failed miserably in the first two matches.

Nevertheless, the Mississauga Panthers will aim to reverse their fortunes when they clash against the Montreal Tigers in their next game.

In contrast, the Montreal Tigers had a promising start to their tournament after defeating the Surrey Jaguars. Legendary Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the Player of the Match for the Tigers, picking up a three-wicket haul and scoring 26 runs off 13 balls while batting at No.3.

The Tigers will look to continue their winning run as the tournament inches towards the business end. That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the MP vs MON Dream11 game.

#3 Chris Lynn (MON) - 8 Credits

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars

Montreal Tigers’ opener Chris Lynn will undoubtedly be a pivotal player in this crucial encounter. The dashing batter showcased his brilliance in the team’s tournament opener, scoring 22 runs off 15 balls, including three fours and one maximum.

Given Lynn’s reputation as a game-changer for his side, it is highly likely that he will accumulate a plethora of valuable fantasy points in your MP vs MON Dream11 game.

#2 Shoaib Malik (MP) - 8.5 Credits

Pakistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Mississauga Panthers would have a lot of hopes on their skipper Shoaib Malik. The former Pakistan all-rounder couldn't create a significant impact with the willow against the Wolves and the Knights.

However, we can expect the experienced all-rounder to turn the tables in the team’s must-win game, making him a good captaincy choice in your MP vs MON Dream11 game.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 9 Credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, proved to be a match-winner for the Tigers with his exceptional all-round performance against the Surrey Jaguars. Shakib showcased his prowess by taking a three-fer with the ball and later with the willow, he scored 26 crucial runs to steer his side to victory.

With Shakib giving a good number of valuable fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments, he would be the top captaincy choice in your MP vs MON Dream11 game.

