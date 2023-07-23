MP vs MON Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 6

The Mississauga Panthers (MP) will take on the Montreal Tigers (MON) in the sixth match of the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MP vs MON Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Mississauga Panthers are struggling for form in this tournament. They have lost both of their matches so far and are currently at the bottom of the points table. The Montreal Tigers, on the other hand, have won their first match and are currently in the second spot in the points table. A win is necessary for both teams to improve their position in the race to the next round.

MP vs MON Match Details

The sixth match of the Global T20 Canada will be played on July 23 at the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton. The match will commence at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MP vs MON, Match 6, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

MP vs MON Probable Playing XIs

MP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MP Probable Playing XI

T Cooper, Chris Gayle, N Dhaliwal, J Singh Buttar, Shoaib Malik (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Usman Qadir, N Dutta, Z Khan, and P Kumar.

MON Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MON Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, D Bajwa, D Singh Airee, Craig Brathwaite, Ayaan Afzal Khan, S Adrian Wijeyeratne(wk), A Afridi, and K Sana.

MP vs MON Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Azam Khan

Azam Khan has looked in good batting touch in the tournament. He has scored runs in both matches and is a must-pick for the match.

Batter - Chris Gayle

The veteran West Indian looked in good touch in the last match. Chris Gayle has picked up form and will be a crucial batter pick for the match.

All-rounder - Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan looked in good all-round form in the last match. He contributed with the bat and the ball in the match and will be a prime pick for the match.

Bowler - Abbas Afridi

Abbas Afridi looked in good wicket-taking form in the last match. In his current form, keeping him in the team ensures some guaranteed fantasy points.

MP vs MON match captain and vice-captain choices

Azam Khan

Azam Khan has been in good batting form in this tournament. He has scored runs in both matches so far and will be a rather safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladeshi superstar contributed with both the bat and the ball in the previous match. Keeping him in the team gives you a chance to pick up points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for MP vs MON, Match 6

Azam Khan

Chris Gayle

Shakib Al Hasan

Abbas Afridi

Chris Lynn

MP vs MON Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a balanced one. Players of all trades will have something on it. All-rounders will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MP vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Shakib Al Hasan, Jimmy Neesham, D Singh Airee

Bowlers: Z Khan, U Qadir, Abbas Afridi, K Sana

MP vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League Team

