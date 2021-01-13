MP vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 13th, 2021

Madhya Pradesh will square off against Rajasthan in what will be the second game for both the teams in the Elite Group D of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Both the teams have started their campaign with a win and would fancy another victory tonight. Both teams also look balanced and have some quality players in their roster.

For Rajasthan, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar bagged three wickets each to restrict their opponents to a low total. As for the chase, Rajasthan struggled early on but finished the match with three wickets in hand.

Their opponents, Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, played out a high scoring affair that saw both the sides score past 200. The Madhya Pradesh bowlers too managed to pick up a few wickets that helped them win by six runs.

In the last five matches played between these two sides, Rajasthan have a better record having won four of those five encounters. However, both teams have started this new season with a win, and they will look to continue their momentum today.

Squads to choose from

Madhya Pradesh: Parth Sahani (captain), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ankit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishwar Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Surendra Malviya, Arpit Gaud, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Rakesh Thakur, Arshad Khan, Ashutosh Sharma

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Yash Kothari, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ashok Maneria (captain), Rajat Chaudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Chanrapaul Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XIs

Madhya Pradesh

Rishabh Chouhan, Arpit Gaud, Surendra Malviya, Ankit Sharma, Parth Sahani(captain), Rakesh Thakur(wK), Mihir Hirwani, Rajat Patidar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Venkatesh Iyer

Rajasthan

Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh(wK), Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(captain), Arjit Gupta, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Group B match

Date: 13th January 2021, at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore has normally seen high-scoring games and we believe that this would be yet another relatively high-scoring game. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

MP vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MP vs RJS Dream11 fantasy picks

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manender Narender Singh, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Chouhan, Parth Sahani,Arjit Gupta, Venkatesh Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Deepak Chahar Vice-Captain: Rahul Chahar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manender Narender Singh, Rajat Patidar, Ashok Menaria, Parth Sahani,Arjit Gupta, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ankit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer Vice-Captain: Ravi Bishnoi