MR-W vs HB-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 10th, 2020

Match 30 of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 pits Melbourne Renegades against the Hobart Hurricanes at the Blacktown International Sportspark on Tuesday.

Both teams have struggled so far with only four points each to their credit. The Hobart Hurricanes did look in good form initially, but a couple of bad outings have them reeling near the bottom of the table. Despite Nicola Carey and Amy Smith starring in recent games, Hobart's overseas stars Priest and Tryon are yet to come to the party this season, which has been detrimental to their fortunes.

It has been a similar story for the Renegades as well. The Amy Satterthwaite-led side won their only game during the weekend against a strong Sydney Thunder. Despite having a plethora of all-rounders in their side, the Renegades haven't excelled, with only Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham able to put in performances consistently. They will hope for Lizelle Lee to come to the party sooner rather than later with the points table slowly taking shape.

Both teams look well-matched on paper, although the Renegades might get the edge owing to the international experience in their ranks. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their best in what should be an entertaining game in Sydney to close out a doubleheader Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades Women

Amy Satterthwaite, Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Corinne Hall, Nell Smith, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Sasha Maloney, Rachel Priest, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenburg, Chloe Tryon, Emma Thompson and Belinda Vakarewa

Predicted Playing 11

Melbourne Renegades Women

Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (WK), Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Rosemary Mair and Ella Hayward

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Sasha Maloney, Belinda Vakarewa, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith and Brooke Hepburn

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 30

Date: 10th November 2020, at 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Pitch Report

With this being the second game at this venue, the pitch might be a touch slower with the bowlers expected to dominate proceedings. The powerplay phase should be key for either side with run-scoring being relatively easier with the field restrictions in play. With spin expected to play a part, the middle overs should pave the way for an exciting clash between the spinners and the batsmen with wickets in hand being crucial. Either side will look to bat first with 140 being par at this venue.

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Priest, L Lee, N Stalenberg, C Webb, A Satterthwaite, N Carey, G Wareham, H Matthews, A Smith, B Vakarewa and M Strano

Captain: L Lee, Vice-Captain: N Carey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Molineux, L Lee, N Stalenberg, S Moloney, A Satterthwaite, N Carey, G Wareham, H Matthews, R Mair, B Vakarewa and M Strano

Captain: L Lee, Vice-Captain: H Matthews