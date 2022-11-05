MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 33

The Sydney Thunder (ST-W) will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 33rd Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Both the Renegades and Thunder are in a must-win territory, winning just one game each all season. While the Thunder have threatened an upset against the likes of the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat, the Renegades have underwhelmed despite a strong bowling attack.

The Thunder will head into the game as the clear favorites with youngsters Phoebe Litchfield and Hannah Darlington being key to their fortunes. However, the Renegades can rely on a slew of all-rounders who are capable of winning matches single-handedly. With either side being desperate for a win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Hobart.

MR-W vs ST-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 33rd match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MR-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Match 33

Date and Time: 6th November 2022, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MR-W vs ST-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: NR-L-NR-L-L

Melbourne Renegades: L-L-L-L-L

MR-W vs ST-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Lea Tahuhu and Belinda Vakarewa.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Ellie Falconer, Josie Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge/Rhiann O'Donnell and Shabnim Ismail.

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 33

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josephine Dooley (4 matches, 88 runs, SR: 114.29)

Josephine Dooley has shown glimpses of her ability this season, scoring 88 runs in four matches. She has a highest score of 40 this year with a strike rate of 114.29 this season. With Tahlia Wilson batting lower down the order, Dooley is a handy pick for your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (9 matches, 238 runs, Average: 29.75)

Phoebe Litchfield has been the Sydney Thunder's top run-scorer, scoring 238 runs at an average of 29.75. Her last four scores in the WBBL read 39, 11, 19, and 50. She is striking at nearly 122.05, holding her in good stead. With Litchfield in decent form coming into the game, she is a top pick for your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (7 matches, 115 runs, 4 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has impressed in patches for the Renegades, scoring 115 runs and picking up four wickets. She is an experienced campaigner who has played over 50 WBBL matches. With Matthews due for a big performance, she is a must-have in your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sam Bates (9 matches, 6 wickets, ER: 5.96)

Sam Bates has impressed with her spin bowling exploits, picking up six wickets in nine wickets. It is her economy that stands out with the spinner conceding just 5.96 runs per over. With Bates capable of taking wickets in the middle overs, she could be a fine pick for your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

MR-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sammy Jo-Johnson

Sammy Jo-Johnson struck some form in the previous game, scoring 41 runs off 41 balls against the Brisbane Heat. While she is known for her big-hitting abilities, Johnson is quite handy with the ball as well. With Johnson likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a top captaincy choice in your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Molineux

Sophie Molineux has had a scratchy WBBL 2022 season so far, scoring 60 runs at a strike rate of 78.95. However, Molineux has been brilliant with the ball, picking up nine wickets in seven matches. While her bowling form has been good all year, Molineux can be backed to make an impact with the bat as well, making her a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sam Bates 6 wickets in 9 matches Lauren Smith 9 wickets in 8 matches Hayley Matthews 26(23) and 1/22 in the previous match Phoebe Litchfield 238 runs in 9 matches Shabnim Ismail 1/35 in the previous match

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match

Hannah Darlington is one of the best youngsters in the competition but is yet to find her groove in the WBBL this season. She has proven a touch expensive in her two outings so far but has impressed with her variations. With Darlington being quite handy with the bat as well, she could be a brilliant differential addition to your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Josie Dooley

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Courtney Webb, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Sammy Jo-Johnson (vc), Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Smith, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josie Dooley

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Courtney Webb, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Sophie Molineux (vc)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Belinda Vakarewa, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington (c)

