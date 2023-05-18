MRS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will see the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) square off against the Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia in Gros Islet on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MRS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Mon Repor Stars have played four matches in the tournament. They have won two and lost as many and are currently fifth in the points table.

The Babonneay Leatherbacks, on the other hand, have played four matches and have managed to win three of them. They are currently second in the standings and will be looking to win this match in order to stay at the top of the points table.

MRS vs BLS Match Details

The 17th game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will be played on May 18 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia in Gros Islet. The match will commence at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MRS vs BLS, Match 17, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, Thursday; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet

MRS vs BLS Probable Playing XIs

MRS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MRS Probable Playing XI

S Emmanuel, R Lesmond, D Henry, C Lesmond, K Gaston, H Charlery, S Edward, C Charlery, S Descartes, M Sylvester, and J Lesmond.

BLS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLS Probable Playing XI

Q Henry, A Joseph, J Cepal, Z Antoine, A Lafeuille, S Joseph, J Eugene, C Thomas, N Wilfred, D Eugene, and N Rosemond.

MRS vs BLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Emmanuel

S Emmanuel has been in good batting form in this tournament. He will also give you points with his keeping skills grabbing a few catches and stumpings. Emmanuel will be an ideal pick for the match.

Batter

Z Antoine

Z Antoine has been in decent batting form with the bat. He has been scoring runs on a consistent basis, making him a good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder

J Eugene

J Eugene has been in great form with both the bat and the ball. He will be an ideal pick for this match.

Bowler

S Descartes

S Descartes has been in very good wicket taking form in this match. He is picking up wickets at crucial stages and will be a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

MRS vs BLS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Eugene

Eugene has been in great all-round form throughout the tournament. His run-scoring and wicket-taking abilities make him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Descartes

Descartes has been in good wicket taking form in this match. His current bowling form makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for MRS ve BLS, Match 17

S Emmanuel

Z Antoine

J Eugene

S Descartes

L Edward

MRS vs BLS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and are also able to complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MRS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction, Match 17, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Q Henry, J Emmanuel

Batters: Z Antoine, R Lesmond, J Cepal

All-rounders: C Thomas, K Gaston, J Eugene

Bowlers: L Edward, S Descartes, J Lesmond

MRS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction, Match 17, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Q Henry, J Emmanuel

Batters: Z Antoine, R Lesmond, J Cepal

All-rounders: C Thomas, K Gaston, J Eugene

Bowlers: L Edward, S Descartes, J Lesmond

