MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast match - May 12, 2021

In the 26th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Mon Repos Stars will lock horns with the Babonneau Leatherbacks at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Mon Repos Stars started off well with one victory and a no-result thus far. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in their upcoming match.
Meanwhile, Babonneau Leatherbacks are having a mediocre competition after losing two games in the three contests they have played thus far. They lost to Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 50 runs in their previous encounter.
Squads to choose from
Mon Repos Stars
Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel
Babonneau Leatherbacks
Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham (wk).
Probable Playing XIs
Mon Repos Stars
Christian Charlery (c), Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Kurnan Henry, Rohan Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond
Babonneau Leatherbacks
Caleb Thomas, Steven Abraham(wk), Shervon Joseph(c), Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Quaine Henry, Stuart Calderon, Nehemiah Wilfred, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles
Match Details
Match: Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, Match 26
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Date and Time (IST): 12th May, 11:00 PM
Pitch report
The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is turning out to be a batting wicket as the tournament progresses. Bowlers are finding it tough to get some crucial wickets on this surface. However, pacers are making it pretty hard for batsmen to score runs in the powerplay overs as well.
St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MRS vs BLS)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quaine Henry, Christian Charlery, Keon Gaston, Alex Joseph, Shervon Joseph, Sadrack Descartes, Caleb Thomas, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Stuart Calderon, Jevaughn Charles
Captain: Shervon Joseph Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabinus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Alvin Lafeuille, Alex Joseph, Shervon Joseph, Sadrack Descartes, Caleb Thomas, Zayee Antoine, Hazel Charlery, Stuart Calderon, Kurnan Henry
Captain: Caleb Thomas Vice-captain: Christian Charlery