MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast match - May 12, 2021

In the 26th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Mon Repos Stars will lock horns with the Babonneau Leatherbacks at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Mon Repos Stars started off well with one victory and a no-result thus far. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Babonneau Leatherbacks are having a mediocre competition after losing two games in the three contests they have played thus far. They lost to Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 50 runs in their previous encounter.

Squads to choose from

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham (wk).

Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Kurnan Henry, Rohan Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Caleb Thomas, Steven Abraham(wk), Shervon Joseph(c), Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Quaine Henry, Stuart Calderon, Nehemiah Wilfred, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles

Match Details

Match: Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, Match 26

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time (IST): 12th May, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is turning out to be a batting wicket as the tournament progresses. Bowlers are finding it tough to get some crucial wickets on this surface. However, pacers are making it pretty hard for batsmen to score runs in the powerplay overs as well.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MRS vs BLS)

MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quaine Henry, Christian Charlery, Keon Gaston, Alex Joseph, Shervon Joseph, Sadrack Descartes, Caleb Thomas, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Stuart Calderon, Jevaughn Charles

Captain: Shervon Joseph Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabinus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Alvin Lafeuille, Alex Joseph, Shervon Joseph, Sadrack Descartes, Caleb Thomas, Zayee Antoine, Hazel Charlery, Stuart Calderon, Kurnan Henry

Captain: Caleb Thomas Vice-captain: Christian Charlery