MRS vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 9

Mon Repos Stars will take on Central Castries Mindoo Heritage in the ninth match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Tuesday.

Mon Repos Stars have plenty of experience in the St Lucia T10 Blast competition. Christian Charlery is leading the side this season and they have a great squad with several emerging stars. They will be hoping to put out a solid effort in the first game.

Meanwhile, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will be led by Stephen Naitram. They also have a strong blend of youth and experience in their squad and will be hoping to utilize that balance to rack up wins here.

MRS vs CCMH Probable Playing 11 Today

MRS XI

Kevin Augustin, Christian Charlery (C), Rohan Lesmond, Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Kean Gaston, Jamal James, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Kurnan Henry

CCMH XI

Stephen Naitram(wk), Gaspard Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Mc Kenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Kerric Victor, Jemmi Mauricette, Kyle Adonis

Match Details

MRS vs CCMH, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: May 10, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and the batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today’s MRS vs CCMH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Naitram is a fabulous choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a star batter who is expected to be key for CCMH. Naitram has scored 151 runs in five matches at an average of 30.20.

Batters

C Charlery has scored 70 runs in six games and will be expected to lead proceedings with the bat for MRS. He is capable of taking down bowling units.

S Descartes is expected to be another crucial player for MRS. He has gathered 80 runs in five games at an average of over 16 and has also scalped a couple of wickets.

All-rounders

C Emmanuel is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match single-handedly. He has scored 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and has also taken five wickets in two games.

Bowlers

D John is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be the go-to strike bowler as far as CCMH are concerned.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction team

C Charlery (MRS)

S Naitram (CCMH)

A Prospere (CCMH)

C Emmanuel (MRS)

S Descartes (MRS)

Important stats for MRS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction team

C Charlery: 70 runs in 6 matches

S Naitram: 151 runs in 5 matches

A Prospere: 10 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

C Emmanuel: 134 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches

MRS vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction Today

MRS vs CCMH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Emmanuel, S Naitram, C Charlery, R Lesmond, S Descartes, A Prospere, C Emmanuel, T Sookwa, D John, J Lesmond, J Mauricette

Captain: C Charlery Vice-Captain: C Emmanuel

MRS vs CCMH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Naitram, C Charlery, J James, R Lesmond, S Descartes, A Prospere, C Emmanuel, T Sookwa, D John, J Lesmond, J Mauricette

Captain: A Prospere Vice-Captain: S Descartes

Edited by Ritwik Kumar