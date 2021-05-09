MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast match - May 9, 2021

In the 20th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Mon Repos Stars will lock horns with Choiseul Coal Pots at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Mon Repos Stars started the tournament on a winning note after they beat Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by six runs. The Stars posted 97/4, batting first on a tricky wicket, thanks to Hazel Charlery’s 16-ball 34-run knock. Blasters could only post 91/6 in response.

Choiseul Coal Pots have had a mixed tournament so far, winning one of their two games. Their previous contest was a successful one for the Pots, as they defeated Babonneau Leatherbacks by eight wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel.

Choiseul Coal Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (c), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinau Simon, Candice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon.

Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars

Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Christian Charlery (c), Keon Gaston, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Jamal Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Kurnan Henry.

Choiseul Coal Pots

Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Bronte Bess (c), Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose.

Match Details

Match: Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, Match 20.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Date and Time (IST): 9th May, 11:00 PM.

Pitch Report

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is known for being conducive to both bowlers and batsmen. The slow 22-yard track could be more helpful for slow bowlers, though, and spinners will fancy their chances. The first-innings score of 90-110 runs could be par for this match.

A calculative approach should help the chasing team win the game.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MRS vs CCP)

MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Simon, Audy Alexander, Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Hazel Charlery.

Captain: Audy Alexander. Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabinus Emmanuel, Audy Alexander, Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Hazel Charlery, Sky Lafeuillee.

Captain: Sabinus Emmanuel. Vice-captain: Kevin Augustin.