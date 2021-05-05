MRS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast match - May 6, 2021

In the 12th match of St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Mon Repos Stars will take on Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Mon Repos Stars did very well in the previous season but lost to the South Castries Lions in the final by 33 runs. The Stars ended the league stage in third spot. Sabinus Emmanuel scored 155 runs and topped the run charts for his team last season. Sadrack Descartes took the most wickets for his team with eight scalps.

Meanwhile, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters defeated Choiseul Coal Pots by five wickets in their first game of the season, which was rain-curtailed. Larry Edwards and Kimani Melius were the stars for the Blasters in their season opener.

Squads to choose from

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius (c), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul, Vidal Crandon (wk), Vernillius Gabriel (wk)

Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars

Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston,Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery (c), Dichege Henry, Craig Emmanuel

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Vernillius Gabriel (wk), Khan Elcock, Lee Solomon, Kimani Melius (c), Jared Goodman, Udell Preville, Larry Edwards, Royce Paul, Tyrel Chicot, Kymani Sexius, Dornan Edward

Match Details

Match: Mon Repos Stars vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Match 12

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time (IST): 6th May, 12:00 AM

Pitch report

The surface at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground has proved to be a good one to bat on. However, the pacers could get some assistance from the conditions as well. With this being a 10-over game, it will be interesting to see if the spinners can have their share in the game as well.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MRS vs GICB)

MRS vs GICB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vernillius Gabriel, Sabinus Emmanuel, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Evanus Emmanuel, Larry Edwards, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Dornan Edward, Dichege Henry, Hazel Charlery

Captain: Kimani Melius Vice-captain: Larry Edwards

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabinus Emmanuel, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Christian Charlery, Larry Edwards, Craig Emmanuel, Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descartes, Dornan Edward, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

Captain: Sabinus Emmanuel Vice-captain: Kevin Augustin